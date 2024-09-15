Browns Hint At Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Making A Change Against Jags

The Cleveland Browns head South to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars today, giving the Browns the first opportunity to wear their road uniforms this season.

That won’t be the only change fans potentially see on Sunday.

On X, the Browns shared images of three players’ game-day apparel, showcasing uniforms for offensive guard Joel Bitonio, cornerback Greg Newsome II, and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the post.

What’s notable in the post is Owusu-Koramoah’s helmet as it features the Guardian cap, suggesting the Browns are hinting at a change for the linebacker in today’s contest.

The Guardian cap is an innovation that the NFL has implemented over the last two years to help players reduce head injuries.

Multiple players for the Browns donned these during training camp, and a few players wore these in preseason games.

If Owusu-Koramoah wears the cap today, he will become the first Browns player to do so in an NFL regular season contest according to analyst Daniel Oyefusi’s re-post on X.

“Don’t believe I’ve seen a Browns player wear one in a game yet,” Oyefusi said in a social media post.

Notable that Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has a Guardian cap on his helmet in this pic. Don’t believe I’ve seen a Browns player wear one in a game yet. https://t.co/3GX6hx61Ic — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 15, 2024

Since entering the NFL, Owusu-Koramoah has not suffered a concussion that was reported by the Browns.

The Browns linebacker has shown significant progress since the team chose him in the 2021 NFL Draft, finishing last season with his first-ever Pro Bowl berth.

In 2023, Owusu-Koramoah finished with 101 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions as he starred on a defense that led the league in multiple categories.

Last week, the linebacker recorded nine tackles and one pass deflection in the loss to the Cowboys.

