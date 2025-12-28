Young Fan Is Going Viral After Being Gifted Shedeur Sanders Jersey

This Christmas hasn’t been the best that Cleveland Browns fans have ever had, as the team is 3-12 and staring at the possibility of going 3-14 in back-to-back years unless they can pull an upset over the Pittsburgh Steelers or Cincinnati Bengals over the last two weeks. Even though it isn’t the jolliest holiday season for this fan base, there are still plenty of reasons to spread a little holiday cheer.

One fun subplot of this season has been the emergence of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who many Browns fans were pounding the table all year to be named the starter before finally getting their wish a few weeks back. He has had an up-and-down tenure through five starts and has two more games to prove to this front office that he should be the 2026 starter.

All of that will get figured out in the offseason, but in the meantime, there are plenty of fans who are just happy to see him on the field. One young fan reminded us why this is all so impactful on Christmas, as ESPN shared a video of a young Sanders fan holding up a jersey that he got for Christmas before hitting the rookie’s patented celebration by holding his wrist up.

He threw his wrist up after getting a Shedeur jersey for Christmas 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jL255sdZtR — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 27, 2025

Sanders has had plenty of ups and downs during his time as the starter, but he has brought hope to a fan base that sorely needed it. His ability to throw the deep ball has opened up this offense and brought about many ideas of what could be if this front office can bring the rookie a little more help.

The offensive line is beaten and battered, while the wide receiver room is among the worst in the league. With a pair of first-round picks in the 2026 draft, the Browns are certainly equipped to help Sanders out and bring in a left tackle and a weapon.

It’s clear from videos like this one that Sanders has already made a huge impact on this fan base.

This little guy would certainly love to see his quarterback get a little help so we can see even more celebrations in 2026.

