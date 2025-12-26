Browns Nation

Login

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Friday, December 26, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / 16 Browns Players Listed On Injury Report Ahead Of Steelers Game

16 Browns Players Listed On Injury Report Ahead Of Steelers Game

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

16 Browns Players Listed On Injury Report Ahead Of Steelers Game
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are heading into their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers with availability becoming a growing concern. Late-season football always brings wear and tear, but the volume of names appearing on this week’s injury report stands out. When a team is this banged up across multiple position groups, it forces adjustments and tests depth in a hurry.

That is the situation the Browns are dealing with heading into Week 17.

According to Zac Jackson, the Browns listed 16 players on their most recent injury report ahead of the Steelers game.

Here are the Browns players who appeared on the injury report:

Brenden Bates
Joel Bitonio
Tyson Campbell
Mason Graham
Mike Hall Jr.
Myles Harden
Rayshawn Jenkins
Teven Jenkins
Sam Kamara
David Njoku
Winston Reid
Dylan Sampson
Shedeur Sanders
Carson Schwesinger
Wyatt Teller
Denzel Ward

That is a significant list, as several of these players are starters or key rotation pieces, and their availability could directly impact how the Browns approach this game.

Against a Steelers team that thrives on physical play and wearing opponents down, depth and discipline will matter.

Injuries are part of the game, especially this late in the season. The difference comes down to those players who are called to step up.

The injury report is long. The challenge is clear. How the Browns handle it will say a lot about where this team is as it closes out the season.

NEXT:  Deshaun Watson's New Holiday Video Has Fans Talking
Jimmy Swartz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. As a freelance sports journalist being born and raised in Ohio, I understand the Cleveland Browns fan [...]

Browns Nation