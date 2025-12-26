16 Browns Players Listed On Injury Report Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns are heading into their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers with availability becoming a growing concern. Late-season football always brings wear and tear, but the volume of names appearing on this week’s injury report stands out. When a team is this banged up across multiple position groups, it forces adjustments and tests depth in a hurry.

That is the situation the Browns are dealing with heading into Week 17.

According to Zac Jackson, the Browns listed 16 players on their most recent injury report ahead of the Steelers game.

Here are the Browns players who appeared on the injury report:

Brenden Bates

Joel Bitonio

Tyson Campbell

Mason Graham

Mike Hall Jr.

Myles Harden

Rayshawn Jenkins

Teven Jenkins

Sam Kamara

David Njoku

Winston Reid

Dylan Sampson

Shedeur Sanders

Carson Schwesinger

Wyatt Teller

Denzel Ward

That is a significant list, as several of these players are starters or key rotation pieces, and their availability could directly impact how the Browns approach this game.

Against a Steelers team that thrives on physical play and wearing opponents down, depth and discipline will matter.

Injuries are part of the game, especially this late in the season. The difference comes down to those players who are called to step up.

The injury report is long. The challenge is clear. How the Browns handle it will say a lot about where this team is as it closes out the season.

