2 Browns DTs Who Could Be Trade Targets

As the Cleveland Browns near the halfway point of their season, the AFC North franchise is mired in a five-game losing streak and owns a 1-6 record.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, the Browns are considered sellers this season as the organization looks to build a stockpile of picks for next year’s draft.

Cleveland’s roster has several players who may be trade targets for teams looking for depth or to replace injured athletes, and the Browns have two players at the defensive tackle position in 2024.

Not only is defensive tackle a position with depth for the Browns’ roster, but it’s also one where rookie Mike Hall Jr. should receive more playing time to see where he stands this season.

Here are two possible trade targets on the Cleveland roster this season.

Za’Darius Smith

The veteran defensive tackle has been discussed as a possible trade candidate multiple times over the past week as teams like the San Francisco 49ers need depth at this position.

At 32 years old, Smith is nearing the end of his NFL run, and a chance to suit up for a playoff contender could be an option he wants to pursue.

The three-time Pro Bowler has 64 sacks in his career, including 9.5 sacks in the past 23 games for Cleveland.

Smith is signed through the 2025 season, meaning franchises would have another year of Smith’s services should he be traded.

Maurice Hurst

Teams looking for a one-year option could inquire about Maurice Hurst instead.

Hurst is 29 years old, and outside of Hall is the youngest defensive tackle on the active roster.

The knock on Hurst is he has been injured multiple times in the past three years, missing the 2022 season altogether.

Still, the 6-foot-2 player has started twice for Cleveland this season, amassing seven tackles and 0.5 sacks in three games for the Browns.

