Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 25, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns File Lawsuit Against City Of Cleveland Over Stadium Dispute

Browns File Lawsuit Against City Of Cleveland Over Stadium Dispute

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns stadium
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The city of Cleveland had publicly discussed the possibility of filing a lawsuit against the Cleveland Browns after the NFL franchise announced it would proceed with plans to build a domed stadium at Brook Park.

The Browns are fighting back against the move, however.

The organization filed a lawsuit against the city of Cleveland on Thursday, asking for the “Modell Law” to be declared unconstitutional, according to an article by analyst Daryl Ruiter.

Ruiter noted the reason the Browns made the move as a preemptive measure for the organization.

City of Cleveland beat Browns to Brook Park announcement, Browns in turn beat city of Cleveland to court to preempt the city threatening to challenge Brook Park dome proposal and any attempt to derail the project by invoking ‘Modell Law,'” Ruiter wrote on X.

The law that the city of Cleveland is attempting to enforce is named after former Browns owner Art Modell, who in 1995 moved the franchise after the season in a dispute with the city over building a new stadium.

Modell moved the franchise to Baltimore in 1996, and Cleveland was rewarded with a new franchise with the same name by the NFL.

The franchise was reborn in 1999.

Ohio enacted the state law in 1996 after Modell’s move, and the law has been used in the past to keep the Columbus Crew – a franchise in the Major League Soccer association – from moving to Texas in 2019.

However, the Modell Law has not been applied to teams attempting to move to another location inside of Ohio.

The lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of Ohio’s U.S. District Court.

NEXT:  Josh Cribbs Reveals His Thoughts On Fans Cheering Deshaun Watson's Injury
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Maurice Hurst

2 Browns DTs Who Could Be Trade Targets

3 mins ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the first half at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Josh Cribbs Reveals His Thoughts On Fans Cheering Deshaun Watson's Injury

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Why Kevin Stefanski Gave Up Play-Calling Role

2 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns defends against DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles on an incomplete pass during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Denzel Ward Leads Impressive Stat This Season

11 hours ago

browns helmets

4 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

13 hours ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Sends Clear Message About Defensive Performance

13 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas

Insider Reveals His Thoughts On If Browns Would Trade Myles Garrett

15 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Ken Dorsey Hints At Where He Will Call Plays From For Browns

15 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team was defeated by the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Has Honest Admission About Lamar Jackson

18 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jerry Jeudy Gets Honest About His Frustration During Loss To Bengals

19 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Kevin Stefanski, head coach of the Cleveland Browns, looks on during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Has Theory On Why Browns Are Now Changing Play-Callers

20 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns falls to the ground after being injured on a play in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Player Says Fans Reaction To Deshaun Watson's Injury Was 'Disgusting'

20 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns calls out to teammates before a snap in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Reveals Injury Update On Dorian Thompson-Robinson

21 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bubba Ventrone Sends A Clear Message About Browns Being Underdogs

21 hours ago

Ken Dorsey Reveals His Thoughts On Taking Over Play-Calling Duties

21 hours ago

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 30: Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is seen on the sideline during preseason game action between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions on August 30, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Gregg Williams Rips Browns Player For 'Pouting' On The Bench

22 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Kevin Stefanski head coach of the Cleveland Browns looks at his play sheet in the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals His Reaction To Kevin Stefanski Giving Up Play-Call Duties

22 hours ago

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 29: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots walks to the field during the New England Patriots OTA Offseason Workout on May 29, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Bailey Zappe Reveals His Thoughts On Joining Browns

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is taken off the field on a medical cart in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengalsat Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bruce Drennan Has A Message For Fans Who Booed Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Gregg Williams of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gregg Williams Predicts Browns' Wins And Losses

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Analyst Wants Ken Dorsey To Call Plays For Rest Of 2024

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) takes the field during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 3, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio

Browns Make Roster Move With Wyatt Teller

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tended to by medical staff after being injured on a play in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Timeline For Deshaun Watson's Recovery

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms-up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jameis Winston Makes His Thoughts Clear About Browns Fans

2 days ago

Browns Nation