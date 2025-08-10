2 Browns Players Dealing With Injuries After Preseason Win

The Cleveland Browns kicked off their preseason on Friday with an impressive 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, which featured a number of impressive individual performances on both sides of the ball.

There was a lot to like if you’re a Browns fan, but unfortunately, there were a couple of injuries that head coach Kevin Stefanski had to provide updates on Saturday morning.

Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan shared updates from Stefanski on Saturday, and Cleveland’s head coach said that undrafted wide receiver Luke Floriea suffered a hamstring injury, while cornerback LaMareon James is in concussion protocol.

Injury updates from #Browns HC Kevin Stefanski:

WR Luke Floriea (hamstring)

CB LaMareon James (concussion protocol)

Both undrafted rookies are fighting for a roster spot at positions that do have conceivable availabilities.

The cornerback depth chart is a bit uncertain after Martin Emerson blew out his Achilles, which makes the timing of this concussion unfortunate.

James may not make the roster, but there could certainly be room for him on the practice squad.

Floriea made an incredible one-handed reception in the Panthers game before leaving with the hamstring injury, and while he also faces an uphill battle to make the team, he at least showed one big flash that should impress the coaches a bit.

Cleveland didn’t make any notable upgrades to the wide receiver room aside from signing Diontae Johnson to a one-year deal, so considering how inexperienced and unestablished that group is, it could be anybody’s game to some extent.

Hopefully, both these undrafted rookies can get healthy and get back on the field as soon as possible to continue working towards attaining one of those highly coveted roster spots.

