Bernie Kosar Posts Concerning Health Update

Life hasn’t been easy for Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar recently. Fans have stayed up to date on his health struggles and were hoping that he was in better shape lately.

But Kosar posted a video online Saturday morning, and it suggested that he has hit a setback.

Filmed in a hospital bed, Kosar didn’t get into details but sent well wishes to his fans while confirming that he was set for a new medical procedure.

“Found my way back into the hospital. Let’s get this procedure over with and have a winning day. See you next week. You matter,” Kosar said.

Let’s get this procedure done and have a winning day 🙌 UMATTER pic.twitter.com/sbC2DTgYtA — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) May 2, 2026

This unfortunate update comes just months after the 62-year-old Browns icon underwent a liver transplant in November of 2025. Kosar made no secret of the fact that his life was in jeopardy at the time, but he was hoping for a full recovery.

The road since then has been rocky, to say the least. Kosar has pushed through a number of complications and several hospital visits. Through it all, he has kept fans in the loop via videos and social media posts.

Kosar has fought through E. coli blood poisoning, infections, and more. And while he hasn’t revealed much about this latest medical episode, it is obvious that he is still struggling to remain healthy.

In his video, Kosar said that he had been “going a little too hard.” Only a few days ago, he appeared in Brook Park as the Browns broke ground on their new arena, set to open before the 2029 NFL season. Perhaps that event and the physical strain it caused is part of the reason why he is now experiencing medical problems again.

Kosar surely has the support of millions of Browns fans. He played in the league for 12 seasons after a successful run with the University of Miami. The Youngstown, Ohio native was drafted by the Browns and played for the team from 1985 to 1993, leading the franchise to three AFC championship game appearances.

Kosar remains the third all-time in franchise history with 21,904 yards. All these years later, he is still an important part of the team’s history.

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