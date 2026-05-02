Browns Executive Makes A Promise To Long-Suffering Fans

Todd Monken’s approach as the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns may be rubbing off on the entire organization. Since he was hired in January, Monken has been very clear that if the Browns want to change the prevailing narrative that they are a hopeless franchise, they had better start winning some games.

Monken reiterated that stance recently when responding to the latest controversy coming out of the Browns’ quarterback competition, with Shedeur Sanders’ brother directing potentially sexist comments at a reporter. After just a few months with the organization, Monken is facing those issues head-on.

Now, Browns managing partner JW Johnson is doing the same thing, as the executive recently sent a message to fans, acknowledging their passion and the organization’s desire to live up to their demands.

“We have passionate fans, I’ve said that. They are the best. Browns Twitter is great and sometimes it’s terrible, but it is what it is. People are passionate about this team. If you didn’t care, you wouldn’t say what you were going to say. We get it. We take a lot of heat. If you don’t have a thick skin, you’re in big trouble. You can come at me all you want and the team and things we’ve got to do. We own that. We know we have to be better as a football team, and that’s what we’re doing every day,” Johnson said.

“We have passionate fans, I’ve said that. They are the best. Browns Twitter is great and sometimes it’s terrible,” – JW Johnson on the passion from Browns fans. pic.twitter.com/0dfZ7YZZeL — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 1, 2026

Johnson said almost everything is fair game for discussion, but he said he draws the line at being disrespectful to the Haslam family. Johnson is the son-in-law of Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam, as he has been married to their oldest daughter Whitney for more than a decade.

The Browns have turned a significant corner in recent years, both on and off the field. The team is coming off its second straight laudable NFL Draft class, which has provided a strong foundation for the future. All that is missing is a franchise quarterback, with the 2027 NFL Draft likely to provide that final piece if Sanders does not substantially improve this season.

In addition, work on their new domed stadium is going forward, and it is expected to open in time for the 2029 season. Now, all they have to do is complete Monken’s part of the equation and start winning games and contending for a playoff berth.

Since being reinstated into the NFL in 1999, the Browns have not won their division. They have made the playoffs four times, and with a revolving door of coaches and quarterbacks, they have become one of the league’s laughing stocks.

Fortunately, the people who run the franchise are no longer shying away from that perception, and better days do look to be on the horizon.

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Shedeur Sanders Makes Big Announcement