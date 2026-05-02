Shedeur Sanders Makes Big Announcement

Shedeur Sanders may now be in the NFL, but he still fondly remembers his time playing college football. After all, that was only a year ago.

He has been through a chaotic, exciting, and unpredictable first year in the league, but Sanders has also kept his eye on his higher education goals. Because of that, he is reaching a major milestone.

Sanders is set to graduate from the University of Colorado Boulder on Saturday. To celebrate, Sanders posted a picture of himself with his cap and gown on social media.

“Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is graduating today from Colorado,” ESPN Cleveland reported.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is graduating today from Colorado 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/olbHYhmbCv — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 2, 2026

Sanders actually got his start at Jackson State in January of 2021, but he moved to Colorado once his father became the football team’s head coach. Right away, he was named the team’s starting quarterback.

In 2024, Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and helped them make it all the way to the Alamo Bowl. He ended the year with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns.

His numbers in college were impressive, and they led many to believe he’d be a first-round pick in the NFL draft. But as all Browns fans know, that didn’t happen, and he slipped all the way to the fifth round, where Cleveland picked him up with the 144th selection.

Since then, it’s been an up-and-down experience for Sanders. Currently, attention is being paid to him and Deshaun Watson, as fans speculate who will be the Browns’ starting quarterback in the new season.

Graduating from college is a significant accomplishment, and it’ll give Sanders a chance to return to the university that remains proud of him after the glory he brought.

This is also a reminder that Sanders is a very young man, only 24 years old. He has spent a single season in the NFL and clearly has room for growth.

With graduation out of the way, Sanders will now return his focus to the season ahead and his hopes of finding more success for himself and his team.

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One Browns QB's Days May Be Numbered After The Draft