2 Browns Players Make ESPN’s Surprising List

The Cleveland Browns have featured some of the NFL’s most talented players throughout their history, yet team success has rarely matched individual excellence.

For much of the franchise’s existence, standout performances have been overshadowed by losing records and missed opportunities.

ESPN’s recent ranking of the best seasons by players on teams that won four games or fewer included two Browns, highlighting how exceptional talent can be wasted without the right supporting cast.

Legendary offensive tackle Joe Thomas, honored for his 2015 season, and defensive standout Myles Garrett from 2024 both earned spots on the list.

Their inclusion highlights a recurring truth in football: even the most dominant individual performances can be overshadowed when a team struggles to win.

Garrett, the top overall pick in 2017, has faced a career-long battle with losing, a challenge that has persisted despite his elite talent.

His rookie season ended with an 0-16 record, and after brief stretches of mediocrity, the Browns have collapsed again with a 5-20 mark since the start of 2024.

Despite the dysfunction around him, Garrett continues performing at an elite level.

He earned first-team All-Pro honors last season and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting while maintaining his status as one of the league’s premier pass rushers.

Thomas spent his entire career from 2007 to 2017 as one of the few bright spots during a difficult era for Cleveland.

The future Hall of Famer earned six first-team All-Pro selections during that span.

His dominance stood out even as everything around him crumbled, cementing his legacy as one of the position’s all-time greats.

