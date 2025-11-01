Browns Urged To Address ‘Biggest Need’ At Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns have spent most of the season addressing their issues at quarterback.

Discussions about Dillon Gabriel’s arm strength, Shedeur Sanders’ NFL readiness, and the possible return of Deshaun Watson have dominated recent conversations in Cleveland.

But as the quarterback debate continues, a deeper concern has surfaced this season.

The wide receiver position has become a major issue regardless of who is under center. According to PFF’s Trevor Sikkema, Cleveland’s receivers are the team’s biggest area of need, as he noted in his trade deadline breakdown for all 32 teams.

“Cleveland’s wide receiver group has been underwhelming, to say the least. None of the team’s starting receivers owns a season-long PFF receiving grade above 60.5, and their 52.8 team PFF receiving grade from just the receiver position ranks last in the league by a good margin. Any improvement in talent should be considered,” Sikkema said.

Tight ends Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku have emerged as the most consistent options in the passing game through eight weeks.

The duo has combined for 65 receptions, accounting for more than a third of Cleveland’s total completions.

Drops and poor separation have consistently disrupted offensive rhythm throughout the season.

Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond have caught fewer than half their combined targets, highlighting the execution problems plaguing the position group.

Rookie Gage Larvadain has shown flashes of potential but remains in development.

Adding a proven receiver capable of filling the leadership role Jeudy was expected to provide could stabilize the passing attack and create better balance between the ground and air game.

