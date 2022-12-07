Browns Nation

Browns Get Encouraging Update On David Njoku

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during warm ups before his game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

It was about a week and a half ago that Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku made that incredible one-handed clutch touchdown catch to help his team defeat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime.

He missed last Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, and his status for Week 14’s tilt versus the Cincinnati Bengals has been in doubt.

But according to his Instagram account, it appears he will suit up on Sunday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chief David Njoku (@chiefnjoku)

 

The Browns Will Need All The Weapons They Can Have Versus Cincinnati

The Bengals are one of the NFL’s more potent offensive teams, as they feature star quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon.

They rank seventh in points, fifth in total yards, fourth in first downs and passing yards and second in passing touchdowns.

Cleveland will need to put plenty of points up on the board in order to get a win over the Bengals, especially considering how much its defense has struggled.

Wideouts Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones have been getting the job done, but Njoku also gives Cleveland an additional threat that quarterback Deshaun Watson can look to, especially in the short game and red zone situations.

Through nine games this season, Njoku has totaled 464 yards and two touchdowns.

He had previously missed two games in Week 8 and Week 10 because of a knee injury, and head coach Kevin Stefanski has maintained that this injury is unrelated to Njoku’s previous ones.

With the Browns hanging by a thread to their playoff hopes, they cannot afford to have any more key injuries at this point of the season.

