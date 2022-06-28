2 Browns Players To Watch Closely At Training Camp

Deshaun Watson is currently filling any headlines relating to the Cleveland Browns.

Justifiably so, however, as the Browns gave up the house in the short-term to get him.

But with the regular season creeping closer with each day, focus will start to turn toward on-field activity.

Training camp battles will soon be featured in social media clips and debates along with the usual hubbub of the summer.

For the Browns, these battles will become extremely interesting at certain positions.

With that in mind, let’s look at some individual players to keep a close eye on throughout the summer in Berea.

Greedy Williams, Cornerback

The time for Greedy Williams to prove his worth to the Browns is now.

Injuries and inconsistent play have hindered the start of his pro career.

With Williams set to hit unrestricted free agency next summer, this summer (and season) becomes crucial.

Early OTA reports from The Athletic indicate that Greg Newsome II will be the first option at slot-corner when the defensive package calls for one.

That sets up Williams to take his spot on the outside during obvious passing downs.

Greedy had his bright spots in coverage last season including a stellar game against Minnesota.

Greedy Williams : 6 tackles & an INT (1st career INT in his 3rd season) pic.twitter.com/WEDogMDBVx — Lee Harvey (@AyeThatsLee) October 3, 2021

Williams is far from guaranteed his spot on the depth chart, however.

Breathing down his neck is rookie third-round pick Martin Emerson Jr. out of Mississippi State.

As a tremendous coverage guy in college, he’ll be looking to earn snaps this season in Cleveland.

#Browns CB Martin Emerson – Career reception percentage allowed of 56.2 percent

– PFF Coverage grades of 82.9 in 2020 and 78.8 in 2021

– 8.49 RAS Meets the age and athleticism guardrails. Definitely a future investment type player for the franchise. — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) April 30, 2022

Today needs to be Martin Emerson Day #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/FdfusBy0wa — Tru Maroon Nation (@TruMaroonNation) April 29, 2022

If Emerson beats out Williams in camp, that could be curtains on Greedy sticking around long-term.

However, if Williams impresses in camp and sees that transition into the season, perhaps another contract in Cleveland is in his future.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods is confident that Williams will contribute this season, per ClevelandBrowns.com writer Anthony Polsal.

“He’s definitely going to have a role. When you have a bunch of good players, you find a way to get as many of them on the field as you can.”

David Bell, Wide Receiver

The receiver room in Berea looks much different this summer compared to one year ago.

That’s ok though as there’s plenty of talent in the new faces.

Amari Cooper will be the main focus with Donovan Peoples-Jones as his number two.

But who checks in when Cleveland goes with a three-receiver set?

Rookie David Bell out of Purdue promises to be a name in the mix.

Reports indicate he’s taken most of the snaps at slot so far this summer which is a great sign for Bell.

He’s not your stereotypical “slot” guy in terms of size and speed.

The ability to make tough catches can trump both of those attributes, however, which is something Bell does at an exceptionally high level.

#Browns WR David Bell impressed many at Browns minicamp. Don’t be surprised if this dude is in talks to win OROY by the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/NICHrzyJGo — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) June 18, 2022

#Browns David Bell with a nice diving catch for a TD pic.twitter.com/8tNj8V7kGR — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) May 25, 2022

David Bell was assaulted and was still able to adjust and make this catch pic.twitter.com/ghXhaxGtZO — 𝗡𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶 (@NickSarnelli) September 18, 2021

Throwing windows are tight in the NFL, and quarterbacks need to rely on guys who can make the tough play.

Bell has the qualities to be one of those types of players.

So far, he’s been impressive.

Time will tell if he can sustain it.