2 Browns Wide Receivers Will Likely See Increased Role On Monday

The Cleveland Browns will look to keep things going after an emotional win in a primetime game vs. a divisional rival.

Unfortunately, squaring off vs. the Denver Broncos on the road isn’t what the doctor ordered for a team looking for momentum.

Moreover, the Browns won’t have one of their best contributors to the passing game on the field.

WR Cedric Tillman will be out with a concussion, leaving them slightly undermanned for this contest.

According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the team is expected to explore its roster for additional support for Jameis Winston.

He expects TE David Njoku to be more involved in the passing game, all while rookie WR Jamari Thrash and practice squad WR Kadarius Toney also embrace some role in the offense:

“Tillman’s absence could mean more red zone targets for tight end David Njoku, and it also likely means Kadarius Toney will be promoted from the practice squad for the game. Expect Toney and rookie Jamari Thrash to see snaps at the back end of the wide receiver rotation,” Jackson said.

Thrash drew positive reviews in the preseason.

He made the final roster cuts, and some expected him to be featured right out of the gate, but that hasn’t been the case so far.

He has only logged one reception as a pro with six games left in the season.

Toney has spent most of the season on the practice squad after being let go by the Kansas City Chiefs.

A former first-round pick, Toney has failed to live up to the sky-high expectations for him.

Then again, he’s still young, and perhaps he just needed another change of scenery to be at his best.

