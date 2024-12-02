Analyst Names 1 Thing Browns Need To Figure Out About Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy was a low-risk/high-reward pickup for the Cleveland Browns.

So far, he’s had some great games, and he’s surged as Jameis Winston’s primary weapon in the passing game over the past month or so.

However, whether he’s the guy they need to lead the offense for years to come remains to be determined.

At least, that’s how Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com feels.

He argues that the team needs to assess Jeudy’s role and pecking order in the receiving corps so that they can either build the passing game around him or pursue a true No. 1:

“There are things to figure out over the last six games of this season, and where Jeudy fits in the future receiver pecking order is one of them. Is he a potential No. 1 receiver for the foreseeable future? Answer that question and you can start to build out the rest of the group around where you think he fits,” Labbe said.

That makes perfect sense.

Jeudy was a first-round pick, and the talent is most definitely there.

He’s shown glimpses of great play, especially since Winston became the starter.

He’s made big, timely catches down the stretch.

There are still some concerns about his maturity, and he hasn’t been as consistent as one would want.

Then again, it’s also hard to blame him for not making much of an impact early in the season when Deshaun Watson was on the field.

The Browns might not make the playoffs this season, but they can use the final stretch of the campaign to assess their current situation.

