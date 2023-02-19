Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 2 Free Agent Linebackers The Browns Should Target

2 Free Agent Linebackers The Browns Should Target

By

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The linebacker core of the Cleveland Browns is expecting a shake-up in 2023.

The free agency market might be where the Browns will head to make their signings for this position.

With this in mind, who are the two top linebackers the Browns should target during the free agency period?

 

Lavonte David

If the Browns want a linebacker with Super Bowl experience, Lavonte David fits the bill.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker had himself a solid year in 2022.

After missing games in 2021 from a low-ankle sprain, he bounced back in 2022 with a vengeance.

He finished this past season with 123 combined tackles and three sacks.

With him being a defensive leader, he makes for a great addition if the Browns sign him.

 

Tremaine Edmunds

If the Browns want a young and hungry linebacker, Tremaine Edmunds is a solid choice.

The 24-year-old is a great defensive player, and can rattle receivers in the passing game.

His age and prowess make him a threat against anyone on offense.

During 2022, he was a force on the Buffalo Bills’ defense.

While Von Miller was getting the attention of offensive linemen, Edmunds was quietly shining.

His 102 combined tackles, one sack, and one interception all give the Browns good reasons to sign him.

He has a good motor and will chase down anyone who has the ball.

The Browns will have a solid defense if they land him in 2023.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Matthew Willis

I'm a long time fan of the NFL with friends who love the Cleveland Browns. I make the tough takes on players that other writers might want to shy away from. Love it or hate it, I call it down the middle.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

NFL logo with footballs

2 Underrated Free Agent Targets The Browns Should Pursue

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) runs onto the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Will Baker Mayfield Affect Browns' Jedrick Wills Decision?

23 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Finished Near The Top Of An Elite Category

2 days ago

Offensive tackle Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns before they take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Video Shows Joe Thomas Getting Prepared For The Hall Of Fame

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns hits Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Myles Garrett's Pass Rushing Grade From 2022

2 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Browns QB's Given Low Rankings In Final 2022 Performances

3 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos runs past Ja'Sir Taylor #36 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

2 Intriguing WR Trade Targets The Browns Could Pursue

3 days ago

Joe Thomas speaks onstage prior to round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Had A Legend Congratulate Him On The Hall Of Fame

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Receiving 1 Favorable Projection

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Insider Shuts Down A Nick Chubb Debate

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Notes A Snub From Colin Cowherd

4 days ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Comments On His Hall Of Fame Enshrinement

4 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Send Out A Perfect Holiday Message

5 days ago

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens gets off a pass while being pressured by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A Browns Decision Continues To Haunt A Rival Team

5 days ago

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 24-16.

A Former Browns Coach Is Now Leading The Colts

5 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Reveals Intriguing Andrew Berry Draft Trend

6 days ago

browns helmet

Browns Might Lose Their Quarterback Coach

6 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Is Nick Chubb Sending A Message To The Browns?

6 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Star Browns WR Is Joining A New League

6 days ago

Super Bowl Trophy

2024 Super Bowl Betting Odds Released For Cleveland Browns

6 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nick Chubb Had A Simple Super Bowl Message

6 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas talks with the NFL Network prior to the game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Shares The Story Of His Hall Of Fame Welcome

1 week ago

Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a punt return in the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

2 Playmakers The Browns Should Look To Add In Free Agency

1 week ago

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Myles Garrett Shows Off An Update On His Toe

1 week ago

2 Underrated Free Agent Targets The Browns Should Pursue

No more pages to load