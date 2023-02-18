2 Underrated Free Agent Targets The Browns Should Pursue

Finding underrated free agents can sometimes be a risk.

However, it’s something every NFL team does each time during the offseason.

For the Cleveland Browns, finding underrated players can help them.

With the team giving a large contract to Deshaun Watson in 2022, they need cheap players who can shine.

During the free agency period, there are two underrated players who the Browns need to pursue.

Maurice Hurst

The Browns had plenty of issues plugging holes up the middle against teams.

Their defense was at the bottom half of the NFL against the run, allowing 2,295 rushing yards (25th).

If the team wants to fix this problem, signing Maurice Hurst will help.

The San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle spent 2022 on the injured reserve.

While an injury put him on the sidelines, he can perform well when healthy.

His rookie season is proof of his abilities, as he had 26 solo tackles and four sacks in 13 games.

Signing him gives the Browns a low-cost player who can be effective.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

If the Browns want a linebacker who has proven experience, but is a low-key player, signing Ogbonnia Okoronkwo will help the team.

He spent his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, winning a Super Bowl with them.

While he was with the Houston Texans in 2022, he still had a solid performance.

His 32 solo tackles, five sacks, and one forced fumble in 17 games is respectable.

While he only started eight of those games, he still showed how he can be effective against the offense.

Signing him gives the Browns some underrated defensive help for 2023.