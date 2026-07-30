2 Key Browns Personnel Have Retired

The average fan may underestimate just how much goes into producing an enjoyable experience on an NFL field every Sunday. It goes so far beyond the players, coaches, and front office as the Cleveland Browns don’t properly function without the hundreds of other hard-working patrons in security, catering, groundskeeping, and so many other areas that play underappreciated yet critical roles in bringing getting this team ready for game day.

During a time when more and more teams are building domes to handle the weather and open themselves up to greater business opportunities year-round (the Browns included), this team is part of a dwindling club of squads that still play on grass. Huntington Bank Field features fresh Kentucky bluegrass for the players to battle on every Sunday, and none of that would be possible without this organization’s strong grounds team.

Unfortunately, that team got a little weaker today as two of the leaders of the operation are sadly moving on. The Browns announced that Head Groundskeeper Chris Powell and Grounds Supervisor Scott Springer are both retiring after decades of dedicated service to the team.

“Leaving behind a legacy. Head Groundskeeper Chris Powell and Grounds Supervisor Scott Springer are retiring from the Browns after a combined 5+ decades with the organization,” the Browns posted.

Leaving behind a legacy ☑️ Head Groundskeeper Chris Powell and Grounds Supervisor Scott Springer are retiring from the Browns after a combined 5+ decades with the organization 📰 » https://t.co/zqpF2nbywM pic.twitter.com/QyWcJ8klQ9 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 30, 2026

While the players may not step foot on the field at Huntington Bank Field from January through July, Powell and Springer were working year-round to make sure the field was ready for concerts, soccer games, and even training camp. Powell joined the team way back in 1992 and took a two-year hiatus from the Browns to help oversee the Kansas City Chiefs’ transition from turf to grass at Arrowhead Stadium in 1994.

Upon returning to Cleveland in 1999, one of the first calls Powell made was to Springer. The two worked together previously at Cleveland Municipal Stadium when Springer was just 17, and he happily accepted Powell’s offer to reunite at Huntington Bank.

With Andrew Berry handing out bags of cash all over the place lately, it’s unfortunate he couldn’t bribe these two to stay. They are forever members of the Browns family and it’s fitting that their journey ends together just as it started. All of Browns Nation thanks them for their dedication and hard work over the years and wishes them nothing but peace and happiness in retirement.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals What 2 New Extensions Say About Browns