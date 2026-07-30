Insider Reveals What 2 New Extensions Say About Browns

A lot of the news regarding the Cleveland Browns this summer has been about the new signings they have agreed to. They have definitely brought in exciting, youthful talent via trades and the draft. However, the Browns aren’t only signing deals with newcomers. They recently created extensions with both Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit.

In a conversation with 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot talked about why the front office did this and the message it sends.

“I do think it says that we’re not messing around here. We’re not throwing in any towel. We’re going out and trying to win this year, as many games as we possibly can, and we’re trying to keep this defense at a very, very high level for the foreseeable future. They feel these two guys are still cornerstones of their defense, their leaders. They’re their draft picks,” Cabot said.

"I do think it says that we're not throwing in any towel, we're going out and trying to win this year… They feel these 2 guys are still cornerstones of their defense, their leaders." 📞@MaryKayCabot on the Browns extending Denzel Ward & Grant Delpit pic.twitter.com/a1TlvIbAZl — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 30, 2026

Retaining new, up-and-coming stars is vital for a team, and it’s a great way for the Browns to grow and create a path to a promising future. But the roster cannot be filled with only rookies and young players. The team also requires returning veterans who have become a vital part of the chemistry and culture in Cleveland.

The Browns were very generous with these extensions. They gave Ward a two-year, $62.2 million contract, while Delpit agreed to three years and $48 million. These signings are about more than the numbers, but these amounts are clear signs that the Browns truly value both players and consider them important parts of what is being built.

Cabot called them cornerstones of the defense, and these signings prove that is true. Now it’s time for both Ward and Delpit to keep delivering in 2026 and beyond. They have earned hefty paydays, and they need to earn them.

They will not only have to perform well on the field, but also impart wisdom and guidance to the new players arriving in Cleveland. The Browns want to keep their defense intact and craft a deeper and stronger culture.

Ward and Delpit will be part of that, and paid handsomely for their efforts.

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Insider Makes Case For Browns To Sign Former Defender