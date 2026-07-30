Insider Makes Case For Browns To Sign Former Defender

The Cleveland Browns are very serious about their defense, and they will do whatever they must to keep it among the league’s best. That means they may reunite with former players who have seemingly put the team in their rearview mirror.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Browns were hosting free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, suggesting the 33-year-old could be returning to the team.

On 92.3 The Fan, May Kay Cabot said bringing Clowney back to Cleveland could be “really great” for the team.

“I think it would be a really great signing for the Browns. We know Todd Monken likes him. They were together in 2023 in Baltimore. He’s had 23.5 sacks since he left here. I think he would be a great complement to Jared Verse. There are other considerations that these guys have to think about, but I think they’re gonna try. They’re going to try to get this done. If they can, they’d like to have it done sooner than later,” Cabot said.

"I think it would be a really great signing for the Browns. We know Todd Monken likes him, they were together in 2023 in Baltimore. He's had 23.5 sacks since he left here. I think he would be a great compliment to Jared Verse." 📞@MaryKayCabot on a potential reunion between the… pic.twitter.com/cLBjmJbY2w — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 30, 2026

Clowney spent two seasons with the Browns, recording 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks during that time. Since then, he has moved on to the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and Dallas Cowboys. Last season, he produced 12 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in Dallas.

Clowney’s time with the Ravens is particularly of interest because he was able to work with Browns head coach Todd Monken. During that time, Monken was the offensive coordinator in Baltimore and was able to work with Clowney.

The Browns want to create depth at the edge rusher position after losing Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in June. Jared Verse sounds like a step in the right direction, but Clowney would bring experience and a knowledge of how the Browns’ organization works.

However, things between Clowney and the Browns weren’t smooth during their time together, and both sides would have to commit to putting the past behind them and starting over.

If they can do that and agree to the right kind of contract, this could be a tantalizing signing for Cleveland.

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