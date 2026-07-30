Analyst Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns QBs In Training Camp

Day one of Browns training camp already provided a rough statistical outing for Deshaun Watson, but other reports filtering out from those in attendance paint an even less flattering picture of what actually unfolded on the practice field. According to one local radio voice, the eye test from people who watched every snap was not kind to Watson, and the gap between him and Shedeur Sanders may have been wider than the box score alone suggests.

Anthony Lima shared what he had been hearing from sources who attended practice.

“Yesterday, from almost universally everyone I’ve talked to that was watching every single snap, they did not say the quarterback play was fun. Again, do you want us to compare the quarterbacks just to each other? Fine, Shedeur Sanders won the day. Seemed to me, from talking to everybody I talked to, it’s that Deshaun was terrible,” Lima said.

"I don't think you can force fun on people especially when the QB very well could be Deshaun Watson. Nothing about this Deshaun Watson experience has been fun." "Everyone I talked to yesterday, they did not say the QB play was fun." 🏈@SportsBoyTony & @NickPedone12 on Browns… https://t.co/amoWM4MDwV pic.twitter.com/wonAqUWCc4 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 30, 2026

Watson finished 12-22 with two interceptions while working almost exclusively with the first team offense, a stat line that was concerning enough on its own. Lima’s sources suggest the tape looked even worse than those numbers indicate.

Sanders, meanwhile, continues building on the momentum that has followed him since his strong finish to last season. His 16-19 showing without a turnover already stood out statistically.

None of this settles the competition after a single practice, and plenty of variables remain in play, including Watson’s continued recovery and the reality that he was working against Cleveland’s top defensive personnel for every rep.

But for Browns fans still trying to gauge where this competition truly stands, conflicting signals like these are becoming part of the story itself. The box score said one thing after day one. The people watching every snap in person seem to be saying something different. How Watson responds in the days ahead will go a long way toward determining which version of that story ends up being the accurate one heading into the preseason.

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Former Player Is Hearing Good Things About Shedeur Sanders