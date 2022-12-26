2 Players The Browns Should Rest In Their Last 2 Games

The Cleveland Browns head into their last two games with their playoff hopes already being ended.

After a loss to the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, the Browns are no longer in the playoff picture.

With them out of contention, it’s time to think about resting some star players.

There are two players the Browns need to rest now with two games remaining on their schedule.

Nick Chubb

Running back Nick Chubb is a workhorse who can spark a fire on offense.

However, his history of injuries means the Browns need to rest him before he gets hurt.

With him already dealing with a sore foot before the team’s last game, resting him is a must.

#Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (concussion) has been ruled out for the game with the Saints on Saturday. Safety John Johnson (thigh) is questionable. Running back Nick Chubb missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday with a sore foot. He is not on the injury report. — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) December 22, 2022

While he might not like it, he’s too valuable to lose on offense to a season-ending injury.

Resting him also gives the team the chance to play Kareem Hunt or D’Ernest Johnson.

Playing them can give Cleveland an idea of what they want to do with their running back situation next season.

Myles Garrett

Defensive end Myles Garrett is another workhorse that the Browns need to rest.

While he might want to continue playing, it isn’t worth it to play these last two games out.

With him already having issues from a car accident he was in during this season, it’s best to rest him.

Resting him also gives the Browns a chance to play rookie defensive end Isaiah Thomas.

If they want to see how their rookie can do during an NFL game, resting Garrett will give him the chance to showcase his talent for Cleveland.