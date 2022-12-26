Browns Nation

PFF Reveals Their Highest Graded Browns Against Saints

David Bell #18 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns game against the New Orleans Saints didn’t give fans the outcome they desired.

With their playoff hopes on the line, the Browns fell short of beating a Saints team who are still playoff contenders.

While the results weren’t good for the Browns, they had a silver lining around the dark cloud of their loss.

Pro Football Focus put out a tweet showing one player who was amazing during the team’s loss.

 

PFF Shows Reggie Ragland Outperforming His Teammates

Only one player for the Browns had a grade over 80 from PFF, and that was linebacker Reggie Ragland.

His 91.7 grade was 13.2 points above his closest teammate in the PFF grading.

While this was only his second game played in 2022, he was shining like a star on the Browns’ defense.

His seven solo tackles and 10 total tackles show fans how he’s still a solid linebacker in the NFL.

With Jadeveon Clowney out, Ragland has come in as a great filler.

Despite being on another team’s practice squad just weeks before, he’s learning quickly how to play on the Browns’ defense.

 

Runners-Up To Ragland Weren’t As Good On Saturday

Several of the players behind Ragland in the PFF grading list weren’t doing so hot on Saturday.

Players like Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett usually have higher grades than their grades on Saturday.

With both players having an overall PFF grade of over 88 for this season, their 76 grade on Saturday is a tremendous disappointment.

While the stars of the Browns roster didn’t shine, the fans can at least be happy with Ragland’s performance.

