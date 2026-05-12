Denzel Boston Names 5 WRs He Models His Game After

Ever since the Cleveland Browns made KC Concepcion a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, observers have made the very easy comparison to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers. With Todd Monken now head coach of the Browns after serving as Flowers’ offensive coordinator in Baltimore for the past three seasons, the connection was inescapable.

Meanwhile, the same parallels have not really been drawn between second-round pick Denzel Boston and wide receivers who are similar to him. That leaves Boston to make those associations himself.

Taking part in the Browns’ recent rookie minicamp, Boston named the five wide receivers he models his game after, and his list includes some of the league’s all-time greats.

“Mike Evans, Tee Higgins and Nico Collins, I think those are three [wide receivers] I watch the most in the recent time. When I go back, I always try to watch Randy Moss and some ‘Megatron’ [Calvin Johnson] film just to get that vision of myself just going up and grabbing that ball in the air and making a big play. Definitely those five, I’d say,” Boston said.

In much the same way the 5-foot-11 Concepcion is compared to the 5-foot-9 Flowers based on their size and style of play, the 6-foot-3 Boston likens himself to some of the more successful big receivers in the game. The Browns’ rookie may indeed have the most in common with Evans, who, interestingly, also worked with Monken when the coach was the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017 and 2018.

At 6-foot-5, 231 pounds, Evans is a bit bigger than Boston is, but his role as a dominant red zone threat is certainly something that will be expected from Boston with the Browns. If he can come anywhere close to Evans’ NFL record of 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career, Cleveland would be overjoyed.

Monken praised Boston for his route running and fluidity as a big receiver after seeing him perform at minicamp. Though he may not have the speed or end-to-end athleticism that made Moss and Johnson two of the greatest receivers ever, his excellent hands should make him a very successful player in the league for years to come.

It is always entertaining for fans to compare players to each other, to get a better idea of their capabilities, and it is refreshing to know that the players also do that themselves.

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Jarvis Landry Shares Honest Take On Browns' QB Competition