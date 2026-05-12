Analyst Reveals Realistic Expectation For Todd Monken’s First Year

The Cleveland Browns are being almost universally praised for the improvements they were able to make this offseason. In addition to new head coach Todd Monken, they completely rebuilt their offensive line and added two potential starting wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With an excellent rookie class from the 2025 draft expected to improve in its second year, it would stand to reason that the Browns will be able to improve on their record from last season. However, that may not be the case.

Bleacher Report analyst Kristopher Knox recently revealed his realistic expectation for Monken’s first year, and it’s the same five-win season they had last year under Kevin Stefanski.

“Realistic Expectation: 5-12,” Knox wrote. “To replace Stefanski, the Browns hired former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Offensively, GM Andrew Berry did take steps to improve the biggest non-QB deficiencies. Given what we’ve seen from Watson as a member of the Browns, it’ll be hard to have high expectations in Cleveland. And with Watson emerging as the early front-runner, it’s fair to wonder if the Browns will be trying to win in 2026 or if they’re setting the table for a 2027 QB target.”

As with many projections regarding the Browns’ 2026 season, this is being closely tied to the decision they make on their starting quarterback. In this particular pessimistic scenario, Cleveland would be much better set up to acquire their ultimate franchise QB from the talented class in the 2027 NFL Draft.

There are more optimistic projections surrounding the Browns, with either Watson or Sanders at quarterback. Insider Mary Kay Cabot, who has been touting Watson as the likely starter for most of the offseason, said she believes Cleveland can win as many as 10 games and contend for an AFC Wild Card berth.

In an even bolder take, analyst Xavier Crocker has said that if the Browns’ offense can improve significantly, they can reach the AFC Championship Game this season. That would be quite a turnaround for a team that has won eight games combined over the past two seasons.

Cleveland could benefit greatly from one of the weakest schedules in the NFL this season, based on the 2025 winning percentage of their upcoming opponents. Even when using projected win totals for those teams this season, the Browns still have one of the five most forgiving slates in the league.

All of the pieces, except for quarterback, seem to be in place for the Browns to make a significant improvement this season, even if it does not result in a postseason appearance.

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