With the bulk of free agency completed and the 2026 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the Cleveland Browns continue to make moves on the fringes of their roster to prepare for the upcoming season. Much of that attention is being paid to the defensive line, which is where the Browns could use some depth.

Late last week, the Browns claimed defensive tackle Elijah Chatman off waivers from the New York Giants. Now, he is making his first notable move with his new team.

The new Browns defender has decided on his jersey number, and he will wear No. 62.

“Cleveland Browns DL Elijah Chatman is wearing number 62. Last assigned to Wesley French,” NFL Jersey Numbers posted.

Cleveland Browns DL Elijah Chatman is wearing number 62. Last assigned to Wesley French. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/KWzUbyfBVt — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 12, 2026

Chatman was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He played in all 17 games as a rookie in 2024, with 21 combined tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery. In 2025, he appeared in five games, with three combined tackles, wearing jersey No. 94.

French was a member of Cleveland’s practice squad last season. The center was released this offseason.

In Cleveland franchise history, 27 players have worn No. 62 in an NFL game. However, very few have kept it for multiple seasons. In the past decade, it has been worn by defensive tackles Michael Dwumfour and Siaki Ika, center Austin Reiter, and offensive tackle Blake Hance.

Choosing a jersey number is a rite of passage for any player joining a new team. It is especially significant to rookies who are entering the league for the first time.

This year, Cleveland’s first-round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion had interesting reactions to their new numbers. Fano, an offensive tackle who was the No. 9 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, had a moving reaction when seeing his No. 55 jersey for the first time, referencing what it would have meant to his late grandfather.

Concepcion, a wide receiver who was the No. 24 overall pick, explained that his jersey No. 17 had a special significance as well. It combines the No. 1 he wore in high school with the No. 7 he wore in college.

Hopefully, they and all the Browns players will wear their numbers with distinction this season and in the years to come.

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