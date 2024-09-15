Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, September 15, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Bold Browns Predictions For Today’s Game

3 Bold Browns Predictions For Today’s Game

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith
Za’Darius Smith (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will look to rebound from their poor season-opening performance against the Dallas Cowboys by heading south to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars today at 1 p.m.

Cleveland is attempting to avoid their first 0-2 start during head coach Kevin Stefanski’s tenure with the team, and the Browns will have to show improvement to improve on last week’s showing.

Here are three bold predictions for the Browns ahead of that contest.

Deshaun Watson Throws For 250 Yards

The Browns debuted their new-look offense for the first time against the Cowboys, and the second half was, uh, better?

They weren’t as bad as their first-half showing, to say the least.

Today will be the second time quarterback Deshaun Watson helms the offense against a competitive defense, but there’s no Micah Parsons awaiting Cleveland today.

The biggest jump teams make is between their first and second game, and the offense should look better than it did last week.

Expect Watson to throw for over 250 yards against a defense missing two starters in the secondary.

Jerome Ford Finishes With 100 Total Yards

Running back Jerome Ford had 18 touches against Dallas, and he averaged nearly 3.9 yards per touch.

It’s easy to imagine that Ford gets to 20 touches in today’s contest, and fans can expect him to break off at least one run for double-figures against Jacksonville.

Finishing the game with 100 total yards – with 40 or more coming through the air – is a reasonable expectation.

Za’Darius Smith Records Two Sacks

Defensive end Za’Darius Smith rested during the week with a bad back, but don’t expect the veteran to be held back by his back against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville will key in on Myles Garrett, giving Smith room to operate.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence prefers to be a pocket passer, allowing Smith to capture two sacks against this AFC South opponent.

NEXT:  Browns Insider Reacts After Team Cuts Wide Receiver
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Wide receiver James Proche II #11 of the Cleveland Browns sets before the snap during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Browns Insider Reacts After Team Cuts Wide Receiver

17 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the ball as he is hit by DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Calls For Fans To Give Deshaun Watson A Chance

17 hours ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jack Conklin #78 after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Insider Says Team Has Likely Made Decision At LT For Sunday

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Trevor Lawrence

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Is Celebrating A Special Day Today

18 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

Gregg Williams Names Browns' 4 Keys To Victory Sunday

19 hours ago

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 13: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen next to an American Flag during the Salute to Service game against the against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Browns Insider Reveals Predictions For Jaguars Game

19 hours ago

browns helmet

Browns Make 5 Roster Moves Saturday

19 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17.

Analyst Believes Browns Will Give Deshaun Watson 'The Longest Leash Ever'

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns Offensive Guard Joel Bitonio (75), Cleveland Browns Center JC Tretter (64), Cleveland Browns Offensive Tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Cleveland Browns Offensive Tackle Jedrick Wills (71) in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Insider Reveals How Close Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills Are To Returning To Action

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Mike Florio Wants 1 Question Answered In Deshaun Watson Issue

1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Sportscaster Andrew Siciliano attends the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at NOMADIC LIVE! at The Armory on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Andrew Siciliano Points Out Jaguars' Weaknesses

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play in the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kurt Warner Questions If Deshaun Watson 'Knows What He's Seeing'

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Jaguars Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Plans At Left Tackle For Jaguars Game

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Has Honest Admission About Effort In Cowboys Loss

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Believes Browns Should Sit Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts as he leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Reveals How Foot Injury Will Affect Myles Garrett

2 days ago

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns works out during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin Receive Final Status Update Before Week 2 Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Stats Show Deshaun Watson's Impressive Career Against Jaguars

2 days ago

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Footballs sit on the turf prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

2 Key Browns Players Returned To Practice Friday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Insider Gives Latest Injury Updates On Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills

2 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Trevor Lawrence #16 and Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jaguars Rookie WR Praises Browns' Secondary

2 days ago

Evan Brown #63 and Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns work out during training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Try 3 Athletes At LT Position In Practice

2 days ago

Browns Nation