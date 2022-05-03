3 Browns Players Who Are Now On The Roster Bubble

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded and the Cleveland Browns’ roster is beginning to take shape.

Even with a few unanswered questions looming (might Clowney or Landry Return?) it’s easier now to guess who will be starting, who will make the team and who might be looking for another job before the start of the season.

Like any season, there are a few guys who had secure jobs last year that will likely now be fighting for a roster spot.

Whether they have more competition through the draft, free agency signings or because they are coming off a subpar season, there are few Browns players who will have to fight extra hard to stay on this year’s roster.

Here are 3 players who are now on the roster bubble:

1. DT, Jordan Elliott

After two years of being in the NFL, the time has come for defensive tackle Jordan Elliott to sink or swim.

While Elliott hasn’t been especially bad, he hasn’t been especially good, either.

Through his two seasons, he has played 32 games racking up 41 total tackles with half a sack.

It’s nice he hasn’t had many issues with injuries, but one would hope we would do more with 32 games, even if he’s not a starter.

Elliott could make the team due to a lack of depth– the team lost Malik McDowell and Malik Jackson this offseason.

But if he really wants to secure a spot on the roster, he needs to have a big presence at training camp and the preseason this year.

#Browns have drafted three versions of the same player in three straight drafts: Jordan Elliot, Tommy Togiai, and now Perrion Winfrey One of them is bound to end up being a quality DT one of these days — Ghost (@Analytics_Ghost) April 30, 2022

Otherwise, Andrew Berry and co. could be ready to give the chance to a different defensive tackle.

2. CB, A.J. Green

A.J. Green joined the Browns’ practice squad a couple of years ago and has slowly been making his way up the depth chart.

Last year he played 12 games with the main roster racking up 21 total tackles and 5 pass deflections.

Not bad for someone coming off the practice squad and having fill in for the Browns’ top-notch corners in Greg Newsome and Denzel Ward.

However, Andrew Berry did add more depth to the CB room with Mississippi State’s Martin Emerson.

Emerson could be coming in to replace M.J. Stewart, who recently signed with the Texans, or Troy Hill, who the Browns traded to the Rams for a 2023 5th-round draft pick.

#Browns will play with the idea at training camp if who could take over the Slot CB role. A name I think you all should watch is AJ Green. — the guy (@therealinsi) May 1, 2022

But, all the same, it’s more competition for Green to worry about.

Green needs to continue to take steps in his career and prove he can be a reliable corner throughout an NFL season.

If he doesn’t take the next step, or even regresses, he could find himself back on the practice squad or playing for a new team entirely.

3. RB/WR, Demetric Felton

Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski have shown they typically like to give their rookies at least a couple of years to prove themselves before moving on.

The case could be a bit different for running back/wide receiver, Demetric Felton.

Felton showed flashes of greatness with his speed and agility last season.

But seemed to fall off more and more as his rookie season went on.

His stats totaled 24 yards on 7 rushing attempts and 18 receptions for 181 yards with 2 total touchdowns.

The Browns also added another running back in the draft with Jerome Ford from the University of Cincinnati.

Another name for Felton to compete with, along with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson, as well Tre Harbison and John Kelly, who were on the practice squad last year.

The best chance for Felton to make the team could be by making the wide receiver room.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Demetric Felton "has and can spend time in two different rooms" and that over the next several weeks they'll be smart about how things shake out regarding where he gets work in, between the WR and RB rooms. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 30, 2022

With the departures of Landry and Higgins, he could have a better chance to make the team running routes rather than receiving handoffs.