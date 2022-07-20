3 Browns Players Who Could Fall Down The Depth Chart In Training Camp

With the Cleveland Browns training camp starting this Friday, July 22nd, it’s fair to make bolder guesses at what the roster will look like come kickoff.

Who is making the team, who is moving up the depth chart and who might be moving down?

Luckily, the team has a pretty loaded roster with plenty of safe bets at key roles.

But there are still questions surrounding a few players at a few positions.

Some players who have played key roles in prior seasons could see reduced playing time and their names moved down the depth chart.

Training camp will help to illuminate these questions and reveal who might be seeing less of the field this season.

1. CB Greedy Williams

Since being drafted in 2019, Greedy Williams has had an up-and-down career.

He has had subpar play tied in with a nagging injury history.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but #Browns CB Greedy Williams has a groin injury and is questionable to return, expect him to be done for the day regardless — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) August 22, 2021

But has also shown up in some big moments.

ICYMI: #Browns quick hits: Greedy Williams' clutch interception helps Cleveland win Kevin Stefanski's homecoming game https://t.co/q4XjkFV6QL — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 4, 2021

The Browns likely see potential in Willams but aren’t sure they can count on him given his history.

Because of this, they have brought in plenty of other talents, including Greg Newsome, A.J. Green and rookie Martin Emerson Jr.

If Williams wants playing time this season, he will need to beat out Green and Emerson.

Newsome likely has the number 2 spot behind Denzel Ward locked in after showcasing a stellar rookie season.

If Williams can’t stay healthy or consistent during training camp, though, he could be playing behind almost every CB on the roster this season.

2. S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

It is strange putting Ronnie Harrison on this list because it was just a few years ago he was arguably one of the Browns’ best defenders.

But time has passed and other players have joined the team.

Now he is looking at competing for playing time with Grant Delpit and Richard LeCounte, two players the Browns anticipate having breakout seasons.

There are also his on-the-field issues to consider.

Bad personal foul penalty from Ronnie Harrison offsets a Steelers hold. Awful play by 33. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 31, 2021

He has a habit of fighting with opposing players and was even ejected out of the Browns’ first game last season.

If Harrison wants to continue to be a vital part of this defense, he will have to show he can still outplay the Browns’ younger players.

And that he can keep his cool on the field.

3. RB D’Ernest Johnson

It’s hard to argue any other Browns player’s stock rose higher than D’Ernest Johnson’s did last year.

Filling in for an injured Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, Johnson put up some incredible numbers in the few games he played.

But the team is heading into a new season, Chubb and Hunt are healthy and Johnson is once again a backup.

And he could be backing one more RB this season, as well.

With their fifth pick in this year’s draft, the Browns picked up RB Jerome Ford.

2021 All-AAC First Team Rd. 5, Pick 156: Jerome Ford — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 2, 2022

Ford isn’t highly touted coming out of college, but he is another guy for Johnson to compete with.

If the Browns decide they like what Ford is doing in training camp, they could decide to go with him over Johnson in the event both Chubb and Hunt get injured again.