Report: Browns Consider Adding Sheldon Richardson

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is sacked by Sheldon Richardson #90 of the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 09, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry and Joe Woods know the Cleveland Browns’ interior defensive line might be suspect.

But all indications are they’ll roll into training camp with the small group of tackles currently on the roster.

Rumors of a Ndamakung Suh signing have been rebuffed, with the Oakland Raiders a more likely destination.

And publicly, the team professes faith in the growth and health of Jordan Elliott and Tommy Togiai.

Free agent Taven Bryan and rookie Perrion Winfrey are expected to find their way into the rotation.

Veteran Sheldon Day is back to provide some veteran leadership and stability to the group.

That could be your interior rotation if the Browns choose to carry 5 tackles.

But that doesn’t mean the team ruled out adding a player during camp if this group doesn’t show promise.

The veteran mentored a young Myles Garrett and would be a good influence on Cleveland’s young tackles.

Maybe that’s why Browns insider, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, thinks the Browns might bring Richardson back.

 

Looking Back To Find Answers

Andrew Berry saved significant salary dollars by gutting his interior line last season.

He brought in a couple of veterans on inexpensive 1-year deals and drafted Tommy Togiai.

Larry Ogunjobi jumped to the rival Bengals when allowed to explore free agency.

And Sheldon Richardson chose to be released rather than take a big pay cut.

His season in Minnesota was far from spectacular, as PFF ranked him outside the top 50 interior linemen.

But Richardson was more than serviceable and brings important intangibles to his teammates.

 

Is Richardson a Good Idea? 

Joe Woods and Berry hope the players they have can handle the defensive line duties this season.

Sheldon Day might fill the role of veteran mentor as well as Richardson did.

Day told a podcast he regretted not speaking up more last year because he thought he was too new in Cleveland.

Maybe Berry had that discussion with him before he re-signed the former Colt for 2022.

It can be assumed Richardson was not pleased how Berry effectively disregarded his contracted salary.

And as he enters his age 32 season, Cleveland can’t count on receiving the level of play he showed earlier.

But he probably becomes even more affordable if Berry waits until August to sign him.

Still, it sounds like an unlikely, and even a little desperate scenario to consider Richardson at this point.

 

