3 Browns Players Who Could Raise Their Stock In Tonight’s Preseason Game

After what always feels like way too long of a wait, football is finally here.

The Cleveland Browns will play the Jacksonville Jaguars for their first preseason game of the year.

Though it may only be a preseason game, it’s still real players, wearing real pads, making real tackles and scoring real touchdowns.

And it’s going to be exciting to watch.

Browns fans won’t be watching to see the team win, necessarily.

The game comes as more of a chance to see what the team will look like this season and how players are progressing.

The preseason is a chance for many players to prove they are worthy of playing on an NFL team in the eyes of coaches and fans.

Players who are on the roster bubble can earn themselves a roster spot with impressive and consistent play throughout the preseason.

Here are three Browns players who could raise their chances of making the team in tonight’s game:

1. WR Demetric Felton

There was a lot of excitement when Demetric Felton was drafted last year.

His WR/RB hybrid abilities made him seem like he could be the Browns Percy Harvin-esque gadget guy.

He had a few big plays and a few solid returns at the beginning of the year.

Demetric Felton spin move shook three defenders 😨 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/zH0SMt5ayL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2021

But he ultimately would lose steam and touches as the season went on.

Now he is hoping to earn back more snaps this season.

This time just as a WR.

And with the unfortunate season-ending injury to WR Jakeem Grant Sr., Felton will have more chances to prove himself as a receiver and as a returner.

Browns WR/KR Jakeem Grant (Achilles) likely out for the season. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/qB2gUXmtYL — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2022

With a few good returns and receptions tonight, he will help further his case that he should be a Cleveland Brown.

2. K Cade York

Talking about a player’s stock, it doesn’t seem like Cade York’s could go much higher.

He was drafted high for a kicker and has so far been playing well at training camp.

#Browns Cade York makes the kick to end the day. His teammates, very appreciative, carry him on their shoulders. 😂 pic.twitter.com/C9IuuZkCdp — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 7, 2022

And it seems like most Browns fans are sold on the York.

But there are some fans that remember other kickers the Browns drafted who also had good training camps.

Zane Gonzalez and Austin Seibert were both big kickers coming out of college who seemed promising before each of their rookie seasons.

#Browns fans and getting excited about a kicker in training camp. A tradition unlike any other. — DiscoDieken (@DiekenDisco) August 4, 2022

But they both would eventually lose their jobs after missing multiple big kicks in big games.

For some fans to be really sold on York, they need to see him perform well in a game.

Not just nailing kick after kick in training camp.

If he can keep his kicks in between the goal posts tonight, more fans will be sold that the Browns have finally found their kicker.

3. CB Martin Emerson Jr.

Many fans were confused when the Browns decided to use their first pick of this year’s draft on CB Martin Emerson Jr.

Especially considering the depth at CB the team already had– Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, Greedy Williams and A.J. Green.

All the same, Emerson was added to the team’s deep secondary.

Tonight, he can show fans why the Browns drafted him.

He needs to use his big frame to get into throwing lanes and prove he can keep up with faster receivers.

With a few batted balls and without allowing any big plays, Emerson can show fans and his coaches that he is another great addition to the Browns’ secondary.