Insider Names One Browns Player Who Stood Out In OTAs

One of the most important things for an NFL rookie is to show consistency and improvement over time. It is easy for a talented young player to have an excellent practice here and there, but if he can do it day after day, it’s a sign that he may be something special.

The Cleveland Browns recently wrapped up their preseason workouts with a final minicamp. It’s been an encouraging time for head coach Todd Monken, who likes the way his team is taking shape.

Insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic was recently asked to name the standout player from these activities, and he did not hesitate in identifying rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston.

“It’s a great question because it’s an easy answer: rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston. He’s a rookie. He’s got to add strength. He’s got to add polish. But this guy ran routes with authority. He went with his hands and got the ball in traffic. Never saw him get screamed at for being out of place, which is huge for a rookie. Two of the last three days, I saw them start different periods, start different segments, and the first thing Shedeur [Sanders] did was throw to Denzel Boston on first down, and that, to me, is a sign of trust that he’s earned,” Jackson said.

Who was the one player who stood out the most during OTAs? 👀🏈@AkronJackson says it was #Browns rookie WR Denzel Boston 🔥https://t.co/T87Aa8VU5c pic.twitter.com/fMD1AMSqjw — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) June 12, 2026

Boston, somewhat surprisingly, fell into the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Browns were fortunate to be able to take him at No. 39 overall. The University of Washington product has said he’s been motivated by that fall, and that could be why he’s been so successful this spring.

At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Boston would be noticeable even without making any plays. But he has backed up that size with good performances, showing skills as a route runner of any depth, and living up to his reputation for having excellent hands.

He is in line to become Cleveland’s No. 1 receiver as early as this season. Jackson cited Sanders’ reliance on Boston as his first option while he is competing with Deshaun Watson for the starting quarterback job as proof of the trust he has earned from both the QBs and the coaching staff.

Boston, along with rookie KC Concepcion and second-year pro Isaiah Bond, has been impressive throughout the workouts. That is a very good sign after the Browns’ wide receivers finished last as a group in the NFL last season in receptions, yards, and touchdown catches.

The hierarchy in that group will be further sorted out in training camp, but Boston has already established himself as a likely starter and an important contributor this season.

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