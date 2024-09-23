3 Browns Players Who Had Strong Performance In Week 3

The Cleveland Browns did themselves no favors in dropping a winnable game against the New York Giants on Sunday, losing the game by a 21-15 final score.

While numerous areas of improvement – see the offensive line, for example – jump out, three players provided bright spots with their strong performances in the Week 3 matchup.

Amari Cooper

Questions about Amari Cooper’s abilities have been settled – at least for one week.

The 30-year-old veteran caught seven of his team-best 12 targets for 86 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with quarterback Deshaun Watson on most catchable throws.

Cooper’s 24-yard scoring strike to begin the game was definitely one of the brightest spots for the Browns.

Jordan Hicks

Only Grant Delpit and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah recorded more tackles than Jordan Hicks against the Giants.

The veteran linebacker finished with eight tackles, including a game-best five solo stops, and one tackle for loss on the afternoon.

Hicks nearly doubled his season total on the day, showing his mettle in a game where the defensive interior was needed to back up both the front and backfield against the Giants.

Zak Zinter

Zinter was the lone bright spot for the Browns’ makeshift offensive line on Sunday.

The rookie offensive lineman moved into the guard role he starred in at Michigan for the second half, and by all accounts had a strong showing in his first extended NFL regular season action.

Expect him to continue in this role this week – and perhaps beyond – after Teller left the game and was seen wearing a knee brace while walking on crutches.

NEXT:

Browns Have Not Addressed 1 Player's Status After Giants Loss