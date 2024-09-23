Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, September 23, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Browns Players Who Had Strong Performance In Week 3

3 Browns Players Who Had Strong Performance In Week 3

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Zak Zinter #70 of the Cleveland Browns in action during the first half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns did themselves no favors in dropping a winnable game against the New York Giants on Sunday, losing the game by a 21-15 final score.

While numerous areas of improvement – see the offensive line, for example – jump out, three players provided bright spots with their strong performances in the Week 3 matchup.

Amari Cooper

Questions about Amari Cooper’s abilities have been settled – at least for one week.

The 30-year-old veteran caught seven of his team-best 12 targets for 86 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with quarterback Deshaun Watson on most catchable throws.

Cooper’s 24-yard scoring strike to begin the game was definitely one of the brightest spots for the Browns.

Jordan Hicks

Only Grant Delpit and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah recorded more tackles than Jordan Hicks against the Giants.

The veteran linebacker finished with eight tackles, including a game-best five solo stops, and one tackle for loss on the afternoon.

Hicks nearly doubled his season total on the day, showing his mettle in a game where the defensive interior was needed to back up both the front and backfield against the Giants.

Zak Zinter

Zinter was the lone bright spot for the Browns’ makeshift offensive line on Sunday.

The rookie offensive lineman moved into the guard role he starred in at Michigan for the second half, and by all accounts had a strong showing in his first extended NFL regular season action.

Expect him to continue in this role this week – and perhaps beyond – after Teller left the game and was seen wearing a knee brace while walking on crutches.

NEXT:  Browns Have Not Addressed 1 Player's Status After Giants Loss
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Members of the Cleveland Browns run onto the field before the game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Have Not Addressed 1 Player's Status After Giants Loss

31 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17.

Deshaun Watson Assesses Blame For Giants Loss

9 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Giants' Loss

10 hours ago

Evan Brown #63 and Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns work out during training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why Jack Conklin Was Unavailable For Giants Game

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller

Insider Reveals Statuses For Wyatt Teller, James Hudson

10 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Kevin Stefanski, head coach of the Cleveland Browns, speaks to back judge Steve Patrick #17 during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Names Everything Wrong With The Browns This Season

14 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns disrupt a pass intended for Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Browns' Loss To Giants

14 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns List 7 Players As Inactive For Giants Game

18 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Reggie Langhorne Reveals Expectations For Deshaun Watson

19 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a successful pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals Which QB Has Most Pressure To Win Today's Giants, Browns Game

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

Analyst Reveals Browns' Decision For Jedrick Wills

20 hours ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 30: A general view of a New York Giants helmet during OTA Offseason Workouts at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 30, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Insider Reveals 1 Giants Defender Likely To Play Sunday

20 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jordan Akins #88 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Need More Production Out Of TE Position Against Giants

21 hours ago

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Footballs sit on the turf prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Analyst Believes Spread For Browns' Game Too High

22 hours ago

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 02: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Reggie Langhorne Reveals Big Concern About Amari Cooper

2 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns WR Could See Increased Workload Against Giants

2 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Make 5 Roster Moves Saturday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Make Official Decision About Jack Conklin's Status

2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Insider Believes 'Breakout Game' Is Coming For 1 Player

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Analyst Reveals Wild Stat For Dustin Hopkins

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Report: Talk Of A Deshaun Watson Suspension Continues 'In League Circles'

2 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Las Vegas Raiders fans Pablo "Toozak" Navarro (L) and Antonio "Creeper" Vasquez pose before a game between the Raiders and the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime.

Insider Reveals Browns' Week 4 Opponent Will Be Missing Key Player

2 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 30: A general view of a New York Giants helmet during OTA Offseason Workouts at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 30, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Admits He Models His Game After 1 Browns Player

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Is 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Deshaun Watson's Play

2 days ago

Browns Nation