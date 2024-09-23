Browns Have Not Addressed 1 Player’s Status After Giants Loss

Analysts can forgive Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski for one oversight after Cleveland was defeated by the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Browns suffered multiple injuries, including three to the team’s offensive line that could require stints on the Injured Reserve (IR) list as well as Myles Garrett re-aggravating his injured foot during the 21-15 defeat in Week 3.

With Jedrick Wills, James Hudson, and Wyatt Teller all leaving with injuries, it would be easy to overlook the setback that linebacker Jordan Hicks suffered near the end of the contest.

Analyst Dan Labbe noted on X that Hicks was treated by team personnel in the medical tent before heading back to the locker room prior to the end of the game on Sunday.

Hicks had played superb football during his time in the game, however.

The veteran linebacker had recorded eight tackles – including one tackle for loss – on Sunday prior to leaving the game.

Cleveland signed Hicks during the free agency process, inking a two-year, $8 million contract with a veteran athlete playing in his 10th season during the 2024 campaign.

The 6-foot-1 linebacker played the previous two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, and he recorded 107 tackles in just 13 games last season.

At 32 years old, Hicks is still playing one of the hardest defensive positions in football at an elite level.

For five straight years, Hicks has recorded at least 100 tackles, starting with the 2019 campaign for the Arizona Cardinals.

Hicks was a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, an organization where he played for four years before signing with Arizona.

