Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Losses Already Haunting The Browns In 2022

3 Losses Already Haunting The Browns In 2022

By

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns runs on to the field with teammates prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2022 season knowing that Deshaun Watson wouldn’t play until Week 13.

However, the team acquired a solid backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett and also added receiver Amari Cooper.

All Cleveland had to do was get through a soft early schedule before handing off the baton to Watson for the last third of the season.

In fact, three of the Browns’ first four opponents, the Panthers, Jets, and Falcons, had losing records in 2021.

None of those three teams was a serious threat to Cleveland and it was completely believable that the team could be 4-0 after the first month.

That didn’t happen, unfortunately.

Now sitting at 3-5 after ending a four-game skid against Cincinnati on Halloween, the Browns hope to get Watson just enough wins for a possible playoff push.

With the benefit of hindsight, here are three losses already haunting the Browns so far in 2022.

 

Week 2, New York Jets

A week after defeating former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in Carolina, Cleveland faced a New York team that went 4-13 in 2021.

Even worse for the Jets, they didn’t look much better in 2022 after losing 24-9 to Baltimore in Week 1.

Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson was out and journeyman quarterback Joe Flacco was New York’s starter.

Surely the Browns could win this game, especially at home.

By the time there were less than two minutes in the contest, Cleveland was comfortably ahead 30-17 after a Nick Chubb 12-yard touchdown run.

With New York now on offense, all the Browns’ defense had to do was hold the Jets to a punt (or a field goal at the least), get the ball back, and run out the clock.

The ‘D’ was doing their job through the first two downs and the Jets had the ball on their side of the field on third and ten.

Then, the Browns allowed Flacco to find receiver Corey Davis for a 66-yard pass with 1:22 left.

Still, up by six (Browns kicker Cade York had missed an extra point earlier), Cleveland needed to fall on the Jets’ obvious onside kick attempt.

They were unable to do so and New York got the ball back.

Just a few plays later, Flacco zipped a pass to rookie receiver Garrett Wilson for a 15-yard score and kicker Greg Zuerlein’s PAT attempt was true, giving the Jets an improbable win.

Instead of sitting at 2-0, the Browns were 1-1 and the Jets found new life, winning five of their next seven games.

 

Week 4, Atlanta Falcons

On October 2, Atlanta was 1-2, and just like the Jets, started a journeyman backup quarterback.

Cleveland was coming off a good bounceback win over the Steelers and this game against Atlanta promised another victory.

After all, the Falcons’ do-everything back, Cordarelle Patterson, who had a smooth 141 rushing yards against Seattle the week before, was struggling with an injury.

That meant the Browns had to focus their preparation on someone named Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta’s backup running back.

With 9:51 remaining, Cleveland held a 20-17 lead after a 28-yard Chubb touchdown run.

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo proceeded to kick field goals of 21 and 45 yards respectively to pull ahead 23-20.

The Browns still had enough time to get into field goal position until Brissett threw a pick to Atlanta’s Dee Alford to stop the threat.

Cleveland was now 2-2 and had only themselves to blame.

Allgeier had 84 rushing yards and Olamide Zaccheaus was the Falcons leading receiver with 55 yards.

Perhaps the most embarrassing stat for the Browns’ defense, Mariota completed just seven of 19 passes and his squad still won the game.

 

Week 7, Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland’s two-point loss to the LA Chargers in Week 5 was agonizing, but this was a division game.

It would be something if the Browns could stop their three-game losing streak against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Baltimore had recently given up huge leads against the Bills and Giants in the previous three weeks and lost both games.

There were obviously holes in the Ravens’ game plan that could be exploited.

Sure enough, even in the unfriendly confines of Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium, Cleveland never let up.

Down 20-10 and then 23-13 in the third and fourth quarters respectively, the Browns got to within 23-20 on a Kareem Hunt touchdown with nine minutes remaining in the contest.

After getting the ball back with plenty of time to tie or win the game, Amari Cooper was called for offensive pass interference, negating a Cleveland touchdown.

Then, the Browns fought back to get within field goal range, only to suffer from a false start on a York field goal attempt.

Now forced to boot it from 60 yards, York’s kick was blocked and the Ravens ran out the clock, preserving their three-point win.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/12/22)

6 hours ago

Former NFL player Joe Thomas speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

NFL Fans React To Joe Thomas' Must-See Rant

22 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/11/22)

1 day ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Makes Splash In Germany With NFL Network

2 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns passes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

1 Stat Has Jacoby Brissett Among The NFL Elite

2 days ago

Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears

Browns Receive Massive Praise From An Upcoming Opponent

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

Nick Chubb Holds A Historic All-Time Mark For RBs

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Work Out Four Players

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/10/22)

2 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb #24 leave the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Nick Chubb Comments On Kareem Hunt Not Getting Traded

3 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns directs the offense against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs Dolphins

3 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Kareem Hunt #27 in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Keys To A Browns' Win Over The Dolphins

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/9/22)

3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Reasons To Believe The Browns Can Still Make The Playoffs

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) takes the field during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 3, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio

Teller Chose Bye Week Rehab Over Baby Shower Road Trip

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/8/22)

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

3 Storylines To Watch For The Browns The Rest Of The Season

5 days ago

Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns looks to break the tackle of Chapelle Russell #53 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Adding 2 Key Reinforcements To The Roster

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

What's The Future Of Jack Conklin In Cleveland?

5 days ago

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) looks carries the ball during the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday January 19, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Derrick Henry Weighs In On Who's The NFL's Best RB

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/7/22)

5 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

3 Must-Win Games Left On Browns Schedule

6 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/6/22)

6 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Projecting The Outcome Of The Browns' Final Games

7 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/12/22)

No more pages to load