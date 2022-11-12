Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/12/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, November 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are headed south to The Sunshine State to face Miami on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the Game Day Eve edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Njoku And Owusu-Koramoah Ruled Out For Miami Game

The Browns will be without two of their superstar players as the team has ruled out both tight end David Njoku and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for Sunday’s game.

Njoku continues to deal with an ankle injury, and JOK is dealing with a persistent knee issue.

 

2. Browns Land 3 On PFF Midseason All-Pro Team

Joel Bitonio, Nick Chubb, and Myles Garrett all earned first-team honors in the Pro Football Focus midseason All-Pro team.

The selection of these three is not surprising.

Bitonio continues to be the stalwart on the Browns’ offensive line.

Chubb is having a career year and is currently the second-leading rusher in the NFL.

Garrett broke the franchise’s sack record and has continued to be a force at the EDGE position.

 

3. Hunt Faces Off Against Former Teammate Hill

Both Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill spent two seasons (2017 and 2018) as Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

They face off against each other again, but for the first time since Hill was traded to the Dolphins in the offseason.

Mary Kay Cabot reports that the two remain good friends with Hunt calling Hill “the most competitive person I know other than me.”

Hunt also talked about how Hill’s incredible speed sets him apart from other NFL wide receivers.

 

4. Browns Release “Cleveland Vice” Drawing

Fans of the 80s hit television show Miami Vice will enjoy the recent social media post by the Browns.

It depicts Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper as the infamous Crockett and Tubbs characters with the title Cleveland Vice.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

 

