3 Storylines Browns Fans Are Excited To Follow In 2022

The start of the 2022 season is still a good few months away, but the anticipation is always building for Cleveland Browns fans.

New storylines are beginning to unfold as free agency signings are getting settled and as draft selections are getting ready to start their NFL careers.

Whether it’s the hope for a breakout season or a player finding a fit into a valuable role on the team, there is a lot to look forward to.

Here are 3 storylines fans are excited to watch during the 2022 season.

1. What impact Amari Cooper will have?

There hasn’t been this much anticipation for a wide receiver joining the Browns since the team traded for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2019.

still wild to see Amari Cooper in that brown and orange pic.twitter.com/cTU3hmL2Hj — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) May 2, 2022

Amari Cooper is an 8-year veteran who is expected to put up good numbers for the team and take a leadership role in the wide receiver room, especially with reports Jarvis Landry will not be returning to the Browns.

Over his 8 years in the league, he has averaged just under 900 yards and 6 touchdowns per season.

He’ll look to add on those already impressive numbers, especially with Deshaun Watson now throwing to him, who some could argue is better than Cooper’s former quarterback, Dak Prescott.

2. The hope Cade York can become a franchise kicker

There was a lot of buzz and hope this offseason the Browns would pick a kicker in this years draft.

And with the 124th pick, they did just that, selecting LSU’s Cade York.

The Browns haven’t had consistency at the kicker position since Phil Dawson.

Even with the team taking shots in past drafts on guys like Austin Seibert or Zane Gonzalez, nothing has quite worked out at the kicker position.

The team is now hoping York can change that and be a reliable kicker for years to come, already announcing that the team will have a kicker competition this offseason.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski says K Cade York will not have competition in training camp. (H/T @ESPNCleveland) — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 3, 2022

In college, he made 54 kicks on 66 attempts for an average of nearly 82%.

While there have been more impressive kicking averages, York is praised for his ability to make big kicks in big situations.

He may need to work on some smaller things in his game, but the Browns believe he has the mental makeup to be their franchise kicker.

3. The energy Perrion Winfrey will bring to the team

The Browns may not have selected Perrion Winfrey until the fourth round of the draft, but he is quickly becoming one of the team’s most anticipated selections.

Ever since the team selected Winfrey with the 108th pick, he has shown nothing but hype and excitement for the team.

Winfrey: "I'm coming into kill right away with my boy Myles Garrett, the best defensive end in the game. This shit is overwith." — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) April 30, 2022

He’s expressed how excited he is to work with Myles Garrett and has already joined the Browns’ elite edge in trying to recruit Jadaveon Clowney back to the team.

It’s hard to tell right now if Winfrey will be a starter.

It looks likely he might begin the season as a rotational piece along with guys like Jordan Elliot and Sheldon Day.

But from day one of the season, Browns fans should expect the new defensive tackle to bring all kinds of energy and to be a vocal, animated addition to the team.