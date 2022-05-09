NFL Fans React To Nick Chubb’s Shocking Video

Another day, another video of a Cleveland Browns player showing off insane strength.

Only this time it’s not the usual suspect of Myles Garrett.

Although, fans won’t be too shocked to see who it is displaying such strength.

Running back Nick Chubb, widely accepted as one of (if not THE) strongest runners in today’s game, showed exactly why in a social media video on Monday.

#Browns RB Nick Chubb just made 675 look like….nothing. (Via Zach.Chubb/IG) pic.twitter.com/mCdgK8Yhv9 — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 9, 2022

The video, taken by Nick’s brother Zach Chubb, shows the Browns tailback squatting 675-pounds.

Anytime you see a barbell bending like a pasta noodle, you know there’s serious weight on there.

675-pounds is a weight that most humans could only dream of squatting.

Yet, Chubb does it. Just months ago, Chubb was enthusiastic about getting squat reps of 500-pounds.

One could argue Chubb is just as fun to watch in a weight room as he is on the football field.

Here are some of the better reactions from around the NFL world to Chubb’s ridiculous squatting strength.

New Bar?

This type of post always resonates with me after seeing videos like this.

From someone who is far from a powerlifter, watching a bar bend like the one Chubb is squatting always makes me think it’ll break.

Clearly, I’m not the only one thinking that.

Nick Chubb is going to have to buy them a new bar. https://t.co/pZLlQexHQf — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) May 9, 2022

Will the bar every really break?

Probably not.

Will Nick Chubb continue to add weight and push those limits?

Probably.

Old School

If you haven’t noticed, Chubb is an old-school weightlifter.

There’s no belt or any kind of assisting accessory that Chubb uses.

Just him, the bar, and a spotter.

That kind of insanity has some (jokingly) thinking Chubb could do the unthinkable and take flight on the gridiron.

Nick Chubb squated 675 pounds with no belt, no wraps and no assistance. My dude is going to fly on a football field. — Shawn Cordes (@iamshawncordes) May 9, 2022

Shots Fired

Not even Baker Mayfield is safe in a viral Nick Chubb video.

Although not too many folks are feeling sympathy towards “6” these days.

You know Nick Chubb is strong, he carried Baker the last four years !!! — JIA (@JeremyinAkron) May 9, 2022

The basketball fans might appreciate this one as well.

Remember that stretch where we all thought James Harden was a little, you know, portly for an NBA guard?

Some haven’t forgotten.

Let’s be honest though, it’d be funny to watch Chubb try and squat “the beard”.

I can’t believe Nick Chubb was able to squat James Harden. 🏋️‍♀️ — Dr. Chinstrap ☢️ #D4L (@ChinstrapD4l) May 9, 2022

Ouch

This tweet from Ken hits the nail on the head.

Watching that makes your back hurt?

Same here, man.

Same here.

My back hurts just watching this #Browns https://t.co/PxbhU7Xivx — Ken Keller (@K_Keller) May 9, 2022

Let’s leave the heavy lifting to the professionals.

Otherwise, nightmarish results could follow.

The rest of us pic.twitter.com/4zghrSA4Bk — Ryan Sparrman (@rjs0418) May 9, 2022

An Inspiring Squat

Watching professional athletes work out is the best way to feel like a lazy slob.

While most of us can’t just go squat 675-pounds to make ourselves feel better, the little victories are still important!

If Nick Chubb can squat 675 lbs, you can get up and do 20 pushups. pic.twitter.com/qAf5ETbiMe — Dr. Chinstrap ☢️ #D4L (@ChinstrapD4l) May 9, 2022

#Browns RB Nick Chubb can squat 675 pounds. I can eat a dozen donuts and a large pizza with extra cheese in one sitting. We all have our gifts. — Doogie Stardust ⚡ (@DoogieStardust) May 9, 2022

No, we can’t all just go squat over 650-pounds to feel accomplished.

However, there’s something even more fun we can do, as Tom Withers points out.

That’s yardwork!

Watching Nick Chubb squat 675 pounds has inspired me to mow the back yard, which may finally be less of a swamp. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) May 9, 2022

Get out there and mow that backyard!

Nick Chubb would be proud.

Getting Us Excited

There’s one common theme among the reactions to Chubb’s video.

Football season is getting closer and closer, and that’s getting the fans excited.

For now, fans will settle for watching Chubb squat an insane amount of weight.

Soon enough, they’ll once again be watching him run over defenders who may be a little more hesitant to stick Chubb after seeing this video.