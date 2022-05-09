Browns Nation

NFL Fans React To Nick Chubb’s Shocking Video

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Another day, another video of a Cleveland Browns player showing off insane strength.

Only this time it’s not the usual suspect of Myles Garrett.

Although, fans won’t be too shocked to see who it is displaying such strength.

Running back Nick Chubb, widely accepted as one of (if not THE) strongest runners in today’s game, showed exactly why in a social media video on Monday.

The video, taken by Nick’s brother Zach Chubb, shows the Browns tailback squatting 675-pounds.

Anytime you see a barbell bending like a pasta noodle, you know there’s serious weight on there.

675-pounds is a weight that most humans could only dream of squatting.

Yet, Chubb does it. Just months ago, Chubb was enthusiastic about getting squat reps of 500-pounds.

One could argue Chubb is just as fun to watch in a weight room as he is on the football field.

Here are some of the better reactions from around the NFL world to Chubb’s ridiculous squatting strength.

 

New Bar?

This type of post always resonates with me after seeing videos like this.

From someone who is far from a powerlifter, watching a bar bend like the one Chubb is squatting always makes me think it’ll break.

Clearly, I’m not the only one thinking that.

Will the bar every really break?

Probably not.

Will Nick Chubb continue to add weight and push those limits?

Probably.

 

Old School

If you haven’t noticed, Chubb is an old-school weightlifter.

There’s no belt or any kind of assisting accessory that Chubb uses.

Just him, the bar, and a spotter.

That kind of insanity has some (jokingly) thinking Chubb could do the unthinkable and take flight on the gridiron.

 

Shots Fired

Not even Baker Mayfield is safe in a viral Nick Chubb video.

Although not too many folks are feeling sympathy towards “6” these days.

The basketball fans might appreciate this one as well.

Remember that stretch where we all thought James Harden was a little, you know, portly for an NBA guard?

Some haven’t forgotten.

Let’s be honest though, it’d be funny to watch Chubb try and squat “the beard”.

 

Ouch

This tweet from Ken hits the nail on the head.

Watching that makes your back hurt?

Same here, man.

Same here.

Let’s leave the heavy lifting to the professionals.

Otherwise, nightmarish results could follow.

 

An Inspiring Squat

Watching professional athletes work out is the best way to feel like a lazy slob.

While most of us can’t just go squat 675-pounds to make ourselves feel better, the little victories are still important!

No, we can’t all just go squat over 650-pounds to feel accomplished.

However, there’s something even more fun we can do, as Tom Withers points out.

That’s yardwork!

Get out there and mow that backyard!

Nick Chubb would be proud.

 

Getting Us Excited

There’s one common theme among the reactions to Chubb’s video.

Football season is getting closer and closer, and that’s getting the fans excited.

For now, fans will settle for watching Chubb squat an insane amount of weight.

Soon enough, they’ll once again be watching him run over defenders who may be a little more hesitant to stick Chubb after seeing this video.

