3 Things Jarvis Landry Will Be Remembered For In Cleveland

On May 13, Jarvis Landry was signed by the New Orleans Saints.

Thus ended his four-year run as a Cleveland Brown.

Now that we know Landry will not be returning to Cleveland, here is a look back at three things he will be remembered for in Cleveland.

1) 2019

2019 was Landry’s second year in Cleveland and it was a good one.

He sustained a significant hip injury early in the season but continued playing.

During a Week 4 game against Baltimore, Landry caught eight passes for 167 yards before he had to leave the game with a concussion.

In Week 11, Landry caught his 529th reception to pass DeAndre Hopkins for most receptions in an NFL player’s first six seasons.

Good morning Browns Twitter! Just a thought: Both Odel Beckham and Jarvis Landry could have been sidelined by injuries in 2019. Instead they chose to play through it even when any playoff hope was lost. The two combined for 2209 yards and 10tds. Name a better Wr duo. pic.twitter.com/nrRO8wnG70 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) August 10, 2020

The following week he faced his former team, the Miami Dolphins, and racked up 10 receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite his nagging hip and other maladies, Landry collected 83 passes in 2019 for career-highs in yards (1,174) and yards per reception (14.1).

He also had six receiving touchdowns that year.

2) Charity and Social Justice Work

Landry has been socially conscious for years.

He has founded and hosted several charity events dating back to his time at LSU.

Landry’s efforts to give back to the local communities around Cleveland led the Browns to name him their own Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2019.

In July of 2020, Landry initiated the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation.

The nonprofit group is “dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children and families facing socio-economic disparities and/or chronic health conditions.”

In addition to his charity work, Landry has been active in speaking out against racism.

After the George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery murders, Landry banded together with a number of NFL players to make a video addressed to the NFL and sports world.

The video made several NFL owners, as well as Commissioner Roger Goodell, take the issue seriously and acknowledge several of the league’s shortcomings on the matter.

3) The Hard Knocks Clip

Landry just arrived in Cleveland in 2018 and NFL Films tagged along during training camp for their annual Hard Knocks program.

During a position group meeting, Landry apparently got fed up with the lack of effort from some of his fellow pass catchers.

He stood up and addressed the group in one of the most memorable clips in Hard Knocks history.

In the almost two-minute video, Landry took his fellow receivers to task about giving their all in practice, specifically to make others better.

He challenged his teammates to practice no matter what unless their “hamstring is falling off their bone.”

Landry’s challenge was filled with a number of expletives, but the message was loud and clear about what was expected.