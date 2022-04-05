3 Things To Know About Corey Bojorquez

The Cleveland Browns have a new punter in 2022.

He is Corey Bojorquez, a free agent who most recently played for the Green Bay Packers.

Here are three things to know about Bojorquez.

1. He Is Well-Traveled In His Short Career

The 25-year-old Bojorquez was an undrafted free agent in 2018.

In four seasons, he has played with or been on the practice squads of four NFL teams.

Besides the 2021 Packers, he was a member of the Bills for three seasons from 2018 through 2020.

He also had brief practice squad stints on the New England Patriots in 2018 and the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

2. He Had Two Noteworthy Punts In 2021

Bojorquez is a solid performer.

92 of his 218 career punts landed within the 20-yard line.

He averages over 45 yards per punt.

That consistency is not what he is remembered for in 2021.

Against the Bears on October 17, 2021, he had his career-long 82-yard punt.

82-yard punt by Corey Bojorquez, love to see that – @PatMcAfeeShowpic.twitter.com/K4xb9aiIoX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 17, 2021

It was also the longest punt for the entire NFL season.

His second notorious play was in the Packers playoff game in San Francisco.

His blocked punt proved to be very costly for the Packers.

It is worth noting that Bojorquez was the shining star of a mediocre special teams group in Green Bay, and it was somewhat surprising when the Packers did not re-sign him.

3. He Is An Ordained Minister

Bojorquez is married to a Hawaiian native named Diana Wong.

He is the oldest of four siblings and is an ordained minister.

The more you know: New Packers punter Corey Bojorquez is an ordained minister of any of you need to get married. pic.twitter.com/ZJJGrEmSu2 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 6, 2021

Bojorquez has a diverse background and provides a much-needed special teams boost to the Browns.

On the Browns website, he is listed as wearing number 13 so if that continues to be the case, Bojorquez is taking Odell Beckham Jr.’s number.

Could this be further proof that the Browns are officially done with OBJ?

Who knows?

In the meantime, welcome to Cleveland Corey Bojorquez!