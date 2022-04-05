Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Things To Know About Corey Bojorquez

3 Things To Know About Corey Bojorquez

By

Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers
(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a new punter in 2022.

He is Corey Bojorquez, a free agent who most recently played for the Green Bay Packers.

Here are three things to know about Bojorquez.

 

1. He Is Well-Traveled In His Short Career

The 25-year-old Bojorquez was an undrafted free agent in 2018.

In four seasons, he has played with or been on the practice squads of four NFL teams.

Besides the 2021 Packers, he was a member of the Bills for three seasons from 2018 through 2020.

He also had brief practice squad stints on the New England Patriots in 2018 and the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

 

2. He Had Two Noteworthy Punts In 2021

Bojorquez is a solid performer.

92 of his 218 career punts landed within the 20-yard line.

He averages over 45 yards per punt.

That consistency is not what he is remembered for in 2021.

Against the Bears on October 17, 2021, he had his career-long 82-yard punt.

It was also the longest punt for the entire NFL season.

His second notorious play was in the Packers playoff game in San Francisco.

His blocked punt proved to be very costly for the Packers.

It is worth noting that Bojorquez was the shining star of a mediocre special teams group in Green Bay, and it was somewhat surprising when the Packers did not re-sign him.

 

3. He Is An Ordained Minister

Bojorquez is married to a Hawaiian native named Diana Wong.

He is the oldest of four siblings and is an ordained minister.

Bojorquez has a diverse background and provides a much-needed special teams boost to the Browns.

On the Browns website, he is listed as wearing number 13 so if that continues to be the case, Bojorquez is taking Odell Beckham Jr.’s number.

Could this be further proof that the Browns are officially done with OBJ?

Who knows?

In the meantime, welcome to Cleveland Corey Bojorquez!

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans participates in warmups prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Report: Browns Trade For WR Unlikely To Happen
Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots
Chase Winovich Is Excited To Join The Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 7, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio
3 Reasons The Browns Need To Re-Sign Jadeveon Clowney

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Report: Browns Trade For WR Unlikely To Happen

No more pages to load