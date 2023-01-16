3 Under The Radar Free Agents The Browns Should Pursue

The Cleveland Browns are headed into the offseason after a disappointing 7-10 season.

They have plenty of holes to fill on their roster, but almost no cap space to use.

So signing any big named free agents seems out of the question this offseason.

Instead, here are three under-the-radar names the Browns should pursue.

Mecole Hardman, Wide Receiver

Despite adding Amari Cooper last year, the Browns could use more help at wide receiver, especially in the slot.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is a free agent, and he could add an elite speed threat.

Mecole Hardman Speed on 25-yd rush TD 🔸 @ Handoff: 14.97 mph

🔸 @ Hashmarks: 17.20 mph

🔸 @ LOS: 14.50 mph

🔸 20-yard line: 14.11 mph

🔸 5-yard line: 19.15 mph » The odds of Hardman scoring a TD when he received the handoff? 1.3%#BUFvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Osrsp6alRj — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 24, 2022

He will be 25 years old next season and is still in the prime of his career.

It is uncertain what he would command on the open market granted he has never had a receiving season over 700 yards.

But, if the Browns can get him for the right price, he would be a welcome addition.

Dalvin Tomlinson, Defensive Tackle

The Browns were not good at stopping the run this past season.

They allowed 135.0 rushing yards per game and that ranked 25th in the NFL.

One player they should target to help fix that is Dalvin Tomlinson.

The soon-to-be 29-year-old has plenty of juice left in his legs and is an unrestricted free agent.

He would immediately slot in as the Browns’ best defensive tackle and would sure up the run defense.

LaMarcus Joyner, Free Safety

Cleveland could also use some defensive help in their secondary.

One position, in particular, is free safety, so LaMarcus Joyner should be on their radar.

Joyner played 14 games for the New York Jets this past season and recorded three interceptions with six passes defended.

Even though he is 32 years old, Joyner can still help out a weak Browns secondary.

Also, he would allow for strong safety Grant Delpit to play around the line of scrimmage more.

Joyner would be far from a savior of their secondary, but he would be a nice piece that could stabilize things.