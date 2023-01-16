Browns Nation News And Notes (1/16/23)

It is Monday, January 16, 2023, and the Cleveland Browns begin the second week of their offseason with the search for a new defensive coordinator heating up.

Another interview happens today, and that is our top story on the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

Sean Desai To Interview Today For DC Position

And then there are four.

Sean Desai will be the fourth candidate interviewed for DC.

His interview is slated to happen today.

He joins Brian Flores, Jim Schwart, and Dennard Wilson as the active candidate pool.

#Browns are scheduled to interview Sean Desai for their DC position on Monday per @MaryKayCabot Desai is the associate head coach/defensive assistant for the #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/rmRMCZ9L9F — Brad Ward (@WardonSports) January 16, 2023

Desai is 39 years old and in spite of his young age, has been around the NFL for years.

He also is a highly educated individual with an Ivy League background.

Desai earned a Master’s from Columbia and a Ph. D. from Temple; he briefly served as an adjunct professor at Temple.

His NFL experience consists of nine seasons with the Chicago Bears serving in various capacities including defensive quality control coach, safeties coach, and as defensive coordinator in 2021.

Sean Desai – Seattle Seahawks Associate head coach – Coaching Resume: #NFL pic.twitter.com/14y7AeDLJP — Brad Ward (@WardonSports) January 5, 2023

Desai is not a household name like Flores or Schwartz but is perceived to be an up-and-coming talent in the NFL coaching ranks.

Comparing The Browns To The Jags And Giants

It is hard not to compare the Browns to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants who both won their wildcard playoff games this weekend.

In these cases, theories that it takes years to build a good team and ingrain new coaching into an organization do not appear to be valid.

It’s amazing how everyone said the Jags had a dumpster fire culture with Urban Meyer and after 1 year with Pederson, they win the division and a playoff game. It don’t take 5 years to change a culture. It’s a catch phrase used by bad teams, coaches, and front offices #Browns — Garrett Bush (@Gbush91) January 15, 2023

Doug Pederson adjusted the offensive game plan for his struggling quarterback, and his Jaguars never lost faith in their ability to get back into the game when they were down 27-0.

The Giants were 4-13 last season. They signed a total 2 free agents to multi-year deals this offseason, 1 of which was a back-up QB. Their highest-paid offensive player had 6 catches all season. And yet, they're headed for the Divisional Round. Remarkable turnaround. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 16, 2023

Brian Daboll has taken what would arguably be a less talented New York Giants roster than the Browns had in 2022 and got them into the playoffs.

It is a head-scratcher how the Browns have not been able to make the same leap since their 2020 success.

