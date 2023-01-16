Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/16/23)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Monday, January 16, 2023, and the Cleveland Browns begin the second week of their offseason with the search for a new defensive coordinator heating up.

Another interview happens today, and that is our top story on the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

Sean Desai To Interview Today For DC Position

And then there are four.

Sean Desai will be the fourth candidate interviewed for DC.

His interview is slated to happen today.

He joins Brian Flores, Jim Schwart, and Dennard Wilson as the active candidate pool.

Desai is 39 years old and in spite of his young age, has been around the NFL for years.

He also is a highly educated individual with an Ivy League background.

Desai earned a Master’s from Columbia and a Ph. D. from Temple; he briefly served as an adjunct professor at Temple.

His NFL experience consists of nine seasons with the Chicago Bears serving in various capacities including defensive quality control coach, safeties coach, and as defensive coordinator in 2021.

Desai is not a household name like Flores or Schwartz but is perceived to be an up-and-coming talent in the NFL coaching ranks.

 

Comparing The Browns To The Jags And Giants

It is hard not to compare the Browns to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants who both won their wildcard playoff games this weekend.

In these cases, theories that it takes years to build a good team and ingrain new coaching into an organization do not appear to be valid.

Doug Pederson adjusted the offensive game plan for his struggling quarterback, and his Jaguars never lost faith in their ability to get back into the game when they were down 27-0.

Brian Daboll has taken what would arguably be a less talented New York Giants roster than the Browns had in 2022 and got them into the playoffs.

It is a head-scratcher how the Browns have not been able to make the same leap since their 2020 success.

Happy Monday Browns fans!

 

Comments

  1. Dave says

    Bad defense and stupid play calling isn’t a head scratcher it’s something that can be fixed if you don’t have arrogant head coach who won’t admit his play calling sucks 😑😑

