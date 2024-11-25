Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, November 25, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / 4 Browns Players Are Not Practicing On Monday

4 Browns Players Are Not Practicing On Monday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 18: Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

This has been a tough year for Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns.

To make things even worse, the team has dealt with a lot of injuries this season.

That was evident again in a post shared by team insider Fred Greetham on X.

He reported that four Browns players aren’t practicing on Monday: OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee), WR Cedric Tillman (concussion), TE Geoff Swaim (concussion), and TE Jordan Akins (unknown).

Coach Stefanski already claimed that Wills’ knee isn’t responding as expected, so there’s a good chance we won’t see him take the field anytime soon.

He’s soon to become a free agent, and given his “business decision” comments, he likely won’t want to rush back to the field and risk losing any money.

As for Tillman and Swaim, players under the concussion protocol are rarely cleared to play football in a short period of time, so their chances of suiting up on Monday night vs. the Denver Broncos are pretty slim.

Stefanski also had no update on Jeremiah-Owusu Koramoah’s injury or when he might be back.

The Browns might not win many games going forward, but getting some of their key players back to health will be a big priority.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Has 2-Word Response About George Pickens, Greg Newsome Scuffle
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation