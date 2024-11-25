4 Browns Players Are Not Practicing On Monday

This has been a tough year for Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns.

To make things even worse, the team has dealt with a lot of injuries this season.

That was evident again in a post shared by team insider Fred Greetham on X.

He reported that four Browns players aren’t practicing on Monday: OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee), WR Cedric Tillman (concussion), TE Geoff Swaim (concussion), and TE Jordan Akins (unknown).

#Browns not practicing on Monday: OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee), WR Cedric Tillman (concussion), TE Geoff Swaim (concussion), TE Jordan Akins (unknown). — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 25, 2024

Coach Stefanski already claimed that Wills’ knee isn’t responding as expected, so there’s a good chance we won’t see him take the field anytime soon.

He’s soon to become a free agent, and given his “business decision” comments, he likely won’t want to rush back to the field and risk losing any money.

As for Tillman and Swaim, players under the concussion protocol are rarely cleared to play football in a short period of time, so their chances of suiting up on Monday night vs. the Denver Broncos are pretty slim.

Stefanski also had no update on Jeremiah-Owusu Koramoah’s injury or when he might be back.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he had no update on LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 25, 2024

The Browns might not win many games going forward, but getting some of their key players back to health will be a big priority.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Has 2-Word Response About George Pickens, Greg Newsome Scuffle