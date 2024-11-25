Kevin Stefanski Has 2-Word Response About George Pickens, Greg Newsome Scuffle

The rivalry between the Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers is fierce, a fact that was evidenced in last week’s Thursday Night contest where Cleveland pulled off a surprising 24-19 upset.

The game’s final play – and the aftermath in the endzone – are further evidence of that.

While Pittsburgh’s Russell Wilson heaved a final pass toward the endzone, wide receiver George Pickens and Browns cornerback Greg Newsome were involved in a scrum that went up against the field’s barrier toward the stands.

On Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided a two-word answer about his thoughts surrounding that final play, according to analyst Scott Petrak.

“Browns coach Kevin Stefanski goes ‘no comment’ on scuffle between Steelers WR George Pickens and Browns CB Greg Newsome II on final play of game. Pickens grabbed Newsome by helmet and led him to the stands,” Petrak wrote on X.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski goes "no comment" on scuffle between #Steelers WR George Pickens and #Browns CB Greg Newsome II on final play of game.

Pickens grabbed Newsome by helmet and led him to the stands. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 25, 2024

New videos of the scrum have emerged since the contest.

One video shows Pickens dragging Newsome by the face mask beyond the endzone as referees rushed to break it up.

George Pickens fighting Greg Newsome during the Hail Mary LMFAO pic.twitter.com/1QT1sN1w5o — Clay Fink (@clay_fink) November 22, 2024

Pickens was still upset following the game, blaming the weather conditions on his team’s loss to Cleveland.

He also took a jab at the Browns, calling the franchise a bad NFL team in one postgame interview (via X).

George Pickens on the #Steelers’ loss to the #Browns: “Conditions played a huge part in today’s game. I don’t think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today.” 🎥: @ChrisHalicke pic.twitter.com/nMPBpzC0QP — DK Pittsburgh Sports (@DKPghSports) November 22, 2024

The NFL is reportedly reviewing the play before deciding what – if any – penalties will be assessed for the incident for these two players.

Cleveland travels to Pittsburgh later in the season for its second contest of the year against their AFC North rivals.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Update On Jedrick Wills Jr.