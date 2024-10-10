5 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a tight spot as Week 6 looms.

With a challenging road game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the horizon, it’s do-or-die time for a team teetering on the edge.

A loss would plunge them to a dismal 1-5 record, a hole few teams can climb out of. The pressure’s on, and the Browns need to dig deep to stay afloat.

Adding to their woes, injury concerns are piling up.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Thursday’s practice saw five key players sidelined: Grant Delpit nursing a concussion, Denzel Ward hampered by a hamstring issue, Ronnie Hickman battling an ankle problem, Ethan Pocic dealing with a knee injury, and James Hudson III struggling with a shoulder setback.

#Browns not practicing today on Thursday of #Eagles week: Grant Delpit, Denzel Ward, Ronnie Hickman, Ethan Pocic, James Hudson III. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 10, 2024

It’s not all doom and gloom, though.

Cabot also noted some positive developments, with David Njoku, Myles Garrett, and D’Onta Foreman making their return to the practice field on Thursday.

#Browns David Njoku, Myles Garrett and D’Onta Foreman all back in practice today. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 10, 2024

This glimmer of hope could be just what the Browns need to boost their spirits heading into Sunday’s crucial matchup.

To call the Browns’ 2024 season disappointing so far would be putting it mildly.

For a squad that entered the year with playoff aspirations, being near the bottom of the NFL standings is a bitter pill to swallow.

Yet, a string of wins could still turn the tide and breathe new life into their campaign.

The road ahead, however, is far from easy. Following this week’s clash with the Eagles, the Browns face a gauntlet of divisional rivals, with the Bengals and Ravens waiting in the wings.

Neither opponent will roll over, making Cleveland’s path to redemption all the more challenging.

