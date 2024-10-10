Bubba Ventrone Believes 1 Browns Player Is ‘Close’ To Return

The special teams unit for the Cleveland Browns has been just that this season as punter Corey Bojorquez and placekicker Dustin Hopkins have been bright spots for the team this season.

Bojorquez has been at his best this season, averaging career bests in yards per punt (51.9 yards) and percentage of punts inside the 20-yard line (46.7 percent) through five games.

Hopkins has similarly entered the season on a tear, nailing seven of his eight field goals and all but one of his five attempts from 50-plus yards.

Now, special teams coach Bubba Ventrone may be on the verge of having his premier kick returner back on the field.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared Ventrone’s thoughts on X Thursday as the assistant coach said that running back and kick returner Nyheim Hines could soon be back in action.

“I talked to him last night,” Ventrone said of Hines, adding, “He feels like this is the best he’s felt since everything happened, since he’s been back. I think he’s close.”

Hines has not played since the 2022 NFL season for the Buffalo Bills after an off-the-field accident prevented him from playing in 2023.

The 5-foot-9 athlete has returned 89 punts in his career for 1,015 yards and two touchdowns, and Hines has recorded a 25.5 average yards per return on kickoffs while also scoring on two of the 32 attempts he’s had returning those kicks.

Not only will Hines be a welcomed addition to the special teams, but the running back will also be another talent the Browns can use in the offense.

In five seasons, Hines has rushed for 1,202 yards on 306 carries and scored 10 touchdowns on the ground.

He’s been more productive as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, recording 1,778 yards on 240 receptions and eight touchdowns.

