8 Browns Players Are Not Practicing On Thursday

The Cleveland Browns will hit the road to close out their season.

The Baltimore Ravens are 18.5-point favorites ahead of this home divisional matchup.

That’s why it’s unsurprising to see the team taking it lightly with most of their stars.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, star defensive end Myles Garrett, who has been dealing with a thigh injury, returned to practice.

Nevertheless, Dalvin Tomlinson, Denzel Ward, Cameron Mitchell, Jerome Ford, Jordan Hicks, David Njoku, Pierre Strong Jr., and Mike Woods II all missed practice on Thursday.

#Browns not practicing on Thursday for Sat #Ravens game: Dalvin Tomlinson, Denzel Ward, Cameron Mitchell, Jerome Ford, Jordan Hicks, David Njoku, Pierre Strong Jr., Mike Woods II … Myles Garrett (thigh) returned to practice. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 2, 2025

This wasn’t where the Browns hoped to be at this point in the season.

They’ve been eliminated from playoff contention for weeks now, and they will most likely finish the season with just three wins.

At least they can rest assured that they will have one of the top selections in the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft, perhaps the only silver lining of this complicated season.

That selection should be crucial to improve the roster in the offseason.

With so many areas of need and issues to address, including but not limited to the quarterback position and Myles Garrett’s discontent, Browns fans will most likely root for the Ravens this time around.

Hopefully, the Browns will rest their starters in the regular-season finale next season.

That time, however, because they want to protect them for the playoffs.

