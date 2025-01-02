Insider Reveals Details About Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry’s Relationship

It would be an understatement to say that this has been a tough season for the Cleveland Browns and their fans.

The team was projected to be a playoff contender, but that wasn’t the case.

They have lost all but three games this season and have been eliminated from playoff contention for weeks.

That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise to see that there were some strong rumors about Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry losing their jobs.

With that in mind, ESPN insiders Daniel Oyefusi and Jeremy Fowler dug deep into the current state of their relationship:

“The relationship between Stefanski and Berry is strong, with the two growing closer as they’ve endured the most trying professional season of their lives. The two meet each Thursday for about a half hour, a front office source confirmed,” Fowler and Oyefusi noted.

Apparently, they’re both still on the same page.

If anything, their adversity this season has only made them grow closer together.

Stefanski and Berry both landed contract extensions before the start of the season, which is why some doubted that Jimmy Haslam would even consider moving on from them, as bad as the season went.

Other reports stated they were being pressed to win a certain number of games, even if the team didn’t make the playoffs, to keep their jobs.

Jimmy Haslam has supported the two in his recent statements, and all signs point to the team running it back with the same brass next season.

Whether they will change the coaching staff remains to be seen, but it’s safe to assume that the head coach and general manager will continue to make decisions.

