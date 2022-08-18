A Baker Mayfield Showdown Is Officially On The Books

Baker Mayfield had been the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback for the better part of four seasons.

With him behind center, the franchise ended a postseason drought that lasted nearly two decades.

But even that feat isn’t enough especially when a Pro Bowler like Deshaun Watson became available.

Eventually, the Browns traded Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That selection becomes a fourth-rounder if Mayfield plays 70 percent of the snaps this season.

It looks like the Browns will get an upgrade as the former Oklahoma standout was reportedly named the Panthers’ starter for Week 1, defeating Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker.

Baker Mayfield has reportedly won the Panthers starting QB competition over Sam Darnold. pic.twitter.com/0itmzPSSSW — theScore (@theScore) August 18, 2022

The announcement comes as no surprise because Mayfield has been the best option on the Panthers’ depth chart.

However, this opportunity gives him a wonderful shot at payback because the Panthers will face the Browns in Week 1.

It would be ironic if Mayfield defeats the team that pays $10 million of his $18.8 million salary this season.

Mayfield could have had a chance to duke it out against Watson, but the Pro Bowler will likely not play during the first half of 2022.

Instead, Jacoby Brissett will likely take over for Watson.

Mayfield’s Career In Cleveland

It didn’t take long for Mayfield to make an impact on the field.

After being selected first overall in 2018, he was selected to the Pro Football Writers Association’s All-Rookie Team after finishing with 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns.

During the year he led Cleveland to the playoffs, he had 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns.

In his final run with the Browns, Mayfield completed only 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Mayfield dealt with shoulder and knee injuries throughout the 2021 season.