Browns Insider Shares How Long The Watson Saga Has Lasted

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans are still waiting for the final verdict regarding Deshaun Watson‘s plight.

That’s why they can’t help but count the days until the decision is released regarding his violation of the player conduct policy.

As ESPN’s Jake Trotter counted, it’s been 49 days since the hearing for Watson’s case has ended.

Former federal judge Sue Robinson presided over the three-day hearing that featured two sides that argued for different outcomes.

First off, the league pushed for an indefinite suspension that could have lasted until 2023.

They proved their point by using the cases of five women who filed charges against Watson.

Meanwhile, Watson had some help from the NFL Players Association and lawyer Jeffrey Kessler who also argued for Tom Brady during the Deflategate proceedings.

Kessler used precedent-based arguments to prove that Watson need not endure an indefinite suspension.

The deliberations went on for days after the hearing ended.

Eventually, Robinson recommended a six-game suspension for Watson and the league appealed the decision.

The final verdict now rests on Commissioner Roger Goodell, who delegated the judgment to a third party.

Watson participated in the Browns’ preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars even if the final decision hasn’t been handed down.

 

What’s Taking So Long?

Rumor has it that both sides are trying to reach a compromise regarding Watson’s fate.

There’s a possibility that aside from a lengthier suspension, Watson will also be asked to pay a hefty fine.

Despite what happens, the Browns will deal with the situation by having Jacoby Brissett as their starter.

There have been reports that they might trade for Jimmy Garoppolo while Watson is out.

However, it seems that they will be sticking the course with Brissett until Watson returns.

